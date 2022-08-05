News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Chip shop’s new platter dish ‘The Great Gordon’ tribute to late founder

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:21 PM August 5, 2022
Updated: 2:36 PM August 5, 2022
The Jolly Fryer's new platter dish called 'The Great Gordon'.

The Jolly Fryer's new platter dish called 'The Great Gordon'. - Credit: Facebook / The Jolly Fryer

One of Fenland’s fish and chip shops is offering a new platter dish on its menu in tribute to its late founder. 

The Jolly Fryer in Wisbech now has a dish called ‘The Great Gordon’ on both its eat-in and takeaway menus. 

A spokesperson from the chip shop said: “The meal is named after the late Gordon Jarvis, who together with his family founded the Jolly Fryer in 1983.” 

The platter is ideal for four people to share. 

It includes two portions of large chips, eight cod nuggets, eight onion rings, four SF mini fillets, eight scampi, four mini spring rolls, four chicken nuggets, mushrooms, halloumi fries, coleslaw, and BBQ, sweet chilli, tomato and mayonnaise dips. 

Since sharing the new dish on social media, customers have got behind it. 

One said: “Wow that is seriously yummy” while another said “that looks delicious”. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Paddleboarder dies after getting into difficulty on river
  2. 2 Two vehicles in ditches after crash on A141 between March and Guyhirn
  3. 3 Chip shop’s new platter dish ‘The Great Gordon’ tribute to late founder
  1. 4 ‘Strange looking candy floss...’ seized during police patrol
  2. 5 Man suspected of touching child outside supermarket
  3. 6 Cops catch out suspected drug driver who faked identity
  4. 7 Man, 37, named as A14 death crash victim
  5. 8 Wisbech based Alan Hudson centre receives third outstanding award
  6. 9 Wisbech collectors antique Tudor manuscript going up for auction
  7. 10 ‘We should be offered compensation’ - Campaigner's plea to Steve Barclay

The popular takeaway is open from Wednesdays to Saturdays. Booking isn’t always essential but you can call the shop on 01945 587037 to make a reservation. 

Food and Drink
Wisbech News

Don't Miss

Joe Tumner, 32, of All Saints Close in March, has been jailed after glassing another man in the head

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man who glassed another man in the head after a fight jailed

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Props holding up the ceiling at the QEH

Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Operating theatres shut as ceiling woes at crumbling hospital persist

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Photos showing the extent of the damage caused by the fire at Haddenham 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

50 firefighters tackle 200 acres farmland fire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Mihai Dobre (pictured), 29, was shot dead in Paston, Peterborough on April 13.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Second man charged in connection with Mihai Dobre murder

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon