The Jolly Fryer's new platter dish called 'The Great Gordon'. - Credit: Facebook / The Jolly Fryer

One of Fenland’s fish and chip shops is offering a new platter dish on its menu in tribute to its late founder.

The Jolly Fryer in Wisbech now has a dish called ‘The Great Gordon’ on both its eat-in and takeaway menus.

A spokesperson from the chip shop said: “The meal is named after the late Gordon Jarvis, who together with his family founded the Jolly Fryer in 1983.”

The platter is ideal for four people to share.

It includes two portions of large chips, eight cod nuggets, eight onion rings, four SF mini fillets, eight scampi, four mini spring rolls, four chicken nuggets, mushrooms, halloumi fries, coleslaw, and BBQ, sweet chilli, tomato and mayonnaise dips.

Since sharing the new dish on social media, customers have got behind it.

One said: “Wow that is seriously yummy” while another said “that looks delicious”.

The popular takeaway is open from Wednesdays to Saturdays. Booking isn’t always essential but you can call the shop on 01945 587037 to make a reservation.