Son of former England international entertains crowds at Wisbech event

John Stiles attended the monthly meet-up at Wisbech Business and Professional Men's Club. Picture: DAVID HODGSON Archant

The son of a former England footballer was among the guests at this month's Wisbech Business and Professional Men's Club event.

John Stiles entertained the crowds at Wisbech Business and Professional Men's Club's monthly meet-up. Picture: DAVID HODGSON John Stiles entertained the crowds at Wisbech Business and Professional Men's Club's monthly meet-up. Picture: DAVID HODGSON

48 people attended the meeting held at the town's Mendis restaurant, including John Stiles, the son of ex-Manchester United player Nobby, who won the World Cup with the Three Lions in 1966.

John, who previously had a spell at Leeds United, has now switched to a comedy career and was guest entertainer for the evening.

After humouring the crowd, John spoke about his father's flourished career, who has suffered with Alzheimer's for the last 17 years.

During the evening, Anthony Warren was inducted into the club, taking the total number of members to 60.

The next meeting is on Wednesday, July 10 when guest speaker, Andy Ketley, will talk on rumours about tunnels under Wisbech.

Ladies are invited to attend this meeting.

For more information, please contact Peter Dennis on 01945 582873.