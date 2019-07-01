Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Victorian John Ruskin look-alike comes to the Fens for costumed re-enactment of the critic's famous lecture at Cambridge school of art

01 July, 2019 - 12:46
John Ruskin look-alike Paul O�Keefe (pictured) was in Wisbech to stage a re-enactment of the opening of Anglia Ruskin University and his famous lecture at the Cambridge school of art. Picture: SUPPLIED

John Ruskin look-alike Paul O�Keefe (pictured) was in Wisbech to stage a re-enactment of the opening of Anglia Ruskin University and his famous lecture at the Cambridge school of art. Picture: SUPPLIED

SUPPLIED

A doppelganger of one of the Victorian era's biggest critics was in Wisbech last weekend for a re-enactment of the star's most iconic moments.

John Ruskin look-alike Paul O’Keefe (pictured) was in Wisbech to stage a re-enactment of the opening of Anglia Ruskin University and his famous lecture at the Cambridge school of art. Picture: SUPPLIEDJohn Ruskin look-alike Paul O’Keefe (pictured) was in Wisbech to stage a re-enactment of the opening of Anglia Ruskin University and his famous lecture at the Cambridge school of art. Picture: SUPPLIED

Actor and historian, Paul O'Keefe, stepped into the shoes of Mr Ruskin on Friday (June 29) as he performed the opening of Anglia Ruskin University and his famous lecture to art pupils.

A campaigner as well as an artist, Ruskin once used his inheritance money to buy the first houses for Wisbech's Octavia Hill.

Art historian Aldo Ierubino said that everyone in the audience at Octavia Hill's Birthplace

House 'transfixed' by the first-class performance of Dr O'Keefe,

John Ruskin look-alike Paul O’Keefe (pictured) was in Wisbech to stage a re-enactment of the opening of Anglia Ruskin University and his famous lecture at the Cambridge school of art. Picture: SUPPLIEDJohn Ruskin look-alike Paul O’Keefe (pictured) was in Wisbech to stage a re-enactment of the opening of Anglia Ruskin University and his famous lecture at the Cambridge school of art. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mr O'Keefe has appeared as Ruskin at the Edinburgh Festival and the National Portrait Gallery.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Ierubino said: "Dr O'Keefe was brilliant, a veritable lookalike, and he injected Ruskin's prose with real verve and dramatic emphasis, which took away any potential dullness in the actor and art historian.

"I have been reminded that I should go back to the texts, for they have a great deal to say about art that is still relevant today."

Taking part on Saturday (July 6) is an open day with free entry to the Birthplace House and a collector's market on the adjoining Centenary Green in Somers Road from 10am to 3pm.

Visitors will have the chance to snap up collectables including vinyl, china, books, beer mats, who has appeared as Ruskin at the Edinburgh Festival and the National Portrait Gallery.

All items will be sold for £1 and the proceeds go to the volunteer-run Birthplace House.

There will also be a chance to ride on the Octavia Hill open-topped bus during the procession at 11am and 2pm.

A space has been booked for an Octavia Hill table in Museum Square and the newly opened Octavia Hill Clock Bookshop at 4 Post Office Lane is set to do a roaring trade.

Most Read

Thomas Clarkson Academy Prom Night at Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech, once again turns out to be a glorious night of celebration

Thomas Clarkson Prom. Students celebrated end of the academic year at the Wisbech college with a massively successful event at Elme Hall Hotel. Picture; IAN CARTER

Cambridgeshire pubs announced as some of the best venues in the UK

The Anchor Inn at Sutton Gault has been named as one of the 'Pick of the Pubs' across the UK. Picture: BEN McCLUSKEY.

Beautiful nine acre garden in Elm to be open to the public

Beautiful nine acre garden in Elm to be open to the public on July 14. Picture: DIANA BULLARD

Garden party in Gorefield raises more than £1500 for Addenbrooke’s Hospital

It was the perfect day for Marie Humphrey who held a garden party in Gorefield to raise money for charity in aid of Addenbrookes Hospital. Here she is pictured with her guests. Picture: IAN CARTER

Body of man found at Swaffham Bulbeck is thought to be that of Andre Douglas

Missing man Andre Douglas: Police revealed a body has been found at Swaffham Bulbeck. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

Thomas Clarkson Academy Prom Night at Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech, once again turns out to be a glorious night of celebration

Thomas Clarkson Prom. Students celebrated end of the academic year at the Wisbech college with a massively successful event at Elme Hall Hotel. Picture; IAN CARTER

Cambridgeshire pubs announced as some of the best venues in the UK

The Anchor Inn at Sutton Gault has been named as one of the 'Pick of the Pubs' across the UK. Picture: BEN McCLUSKEY.

Beautiful nine acre garden in Elm to be open to the public

Beautiful nine acre garden in Elm to be open to the public on July 14. Picture: DIANA BULLARD

Garden party in Gorefield raises more than £1500 for Addenbrooke’s Hospital

It was the perfect day for Marie Humphrey who held a garden party in Gorefield to raise money for charity in aid of Addenbrookes Hospital. Here she is pictured with her guests. Picture: IAN CARTER

Body of man found at Swaffham Bulbeck is thought to be that of Andre Douglas

Missing man Andre Douglas: Police revealed a body has been found at Swaffham Bulbeck. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Emneth Nursery ‘is an outstanding school’ says Ofsted whose inspector found teaching ‘consistently strong’ and the head leads with passion

Ementh Nursery School has received an outstanding assessment by Ofsted. The school is ' a hive of learning and exploration' concluded the Ofsted inspector. Picture; EMNETH NURSERY

We started Rose Fair in 1963 to help raise money for our church - now the need is as urgent as ever says St Peter’s, Wisbech

Margaret Baily (pictured sitting with her Rose Fair memory book) was one of the founder members, but although she is no longer able to volunteer is extreemly supportive of the people who can.

Thomas Clarkson Academy Prom Night at Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech, once again turns out to be a glorious night of celebration

Thomas Clarkson Prom. Students celebrated end of the academic year at the Wisbech college with a massively successful event at Elme Hall Hotel. Picture; IAN CARTER

Fen amputee footballers defy the odds to lift national silverware

Peterborough United Amputees with the National League trophy. Picture: PETE BURNS

Fenland village gets a good tidy up thanks to the young members from the local Rainbow group

Inspirational youngsters from Parson Drove Rainbows joined up to help with a gigantic litter pick around the village. Picture; FDC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists