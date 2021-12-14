News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
'He’s my childhood idol’ - two brothers reunite after decades apart

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:39 AM December 14, 2021
Updated: 12:28 PM December 14, 2021
John Daniel Jenkins/Hudson (L) reunited with his brother Lee (R) on December 9 after decades apart.

John Daniel Jenkins/Hudson (L) reunited with his brother Lee (R) on December 9 after decades apart. - Credit: Cllr Sidney Imafidon

Two brothers who lost contact with each other decades ago have reunited in Walsoken. 

74-year-old John Daniel Jenkins, also known as John Daniel Hudson, restored contact with his younger brother, 58-year-old Lee Hudson, on December 9. 

Lee travelled down from Kent after hearing that John had recently been diagnosed with terminal cancer. 

His brother’s wish was to build contact with his family and make amends with them before he passed away. 

John was a former pub customer of Cllr Sidney Imafidon, who helped find his brother. 

Brothers John and Lee reunited on December 9

Brothers John and Lee reunited on December 9. Pictured L-R: Carol Bartram, Wendy Marshall (landlady of the locomotive, John’s local pub), John Daniel Jenkins/Hudson, John's brother Lee Hudson, and Lee's partner, Samantha Busby. - Credit: Cllr Sidney Imafidon

“I posted an appeal on the Maidstone Facebook page and after several weeks and countless shares, I was contacted by strangers who put me in contact with Lee,” said Sidney. 

“It had been a long time since they spoke as John lost contact with his family decades ago. 

“After a long period of hesitation, John agreed to meet Lee.” 

He added: “Lee describes John as his childhood idol.” 

Brothers John and Lee reunited on December 9.

Brothers John and Lee reunited on December 9. Pictured L-R: Carol Bartram, Wendy Marshall (landlady of the locomotive, John’s local pub), John Daniel Jenkins/Hudson, Cllr Sidney Imafidon, John's brother Lee Hudson, and Lee's partner, Samantha Busby. - Credit: Sidney Imafidon

As well as meeting his brother Lee, John also received a Facetime call from his sister Michelle Cansick who lives in Spain.

As well as meeting his brother Lee, John also received a Facetime call from his sister Michelle Cansick who lives in Spain. - Credit: Cllr Sidney Imafidon


