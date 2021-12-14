'He’s my childhood idol’ - two brothers reunite after decades apart
- Credit: Cllr Sidney Imafidon
Two brothers who lost contact with each other decades ago have reunited in Walsoken.
74-year-old John Daniel Jenkins, also known as John Daniel Hudson, restored contact with his younger brother, 58-year-old Lee Hudson, on December 9.
Lee travelled down from Kent after hearing that John had recently been diagnosed with terminal cancer.
His brother’s wish was to build contact with his family and make amends with them before he passed away.
John was a former pub customer of Cllr Sidney Imafidon, who helped find his brother.
“I posted an appeal on the Maidstone Facebook page and after several weeks and countless shares, I was contacted by strangers who put me in contact with Lee,” said Sidney.
“It had been a long time since they spoke as John lost contact with his family decades ago.
“After a long period of hesitation, John agreed to meet Lee.”
He added: “Lee describes John as his childhood idol.”