Wisbech-born Paralympian Jody Cundy has been named on the Queen's New Year's Honours list.

Wisbech-born Paralympian Jody Cundy has been recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

He has been awarded a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for his services to cycling.

In Tokyo this summer, Cundy claimed silver and gold to become the first male athlete to win medals at seven successive Games and in two sports.

“We are immensely proud of him,” said Jody’s father, Alan.

“We probably won’t get to see him get his medal, but we will be waiting at the hotel to have an afternoon tea and a glass of champagne with him.”

Jody Cundy has been awarded a CBE in the Queen's New Year's Honours list.

The honour is Cundy’s third having previously been awarded an MBE and OBE in 2009 and 2017 respectively.

His mother, Ann, said: “I’m amazed that he has managed to stay in the sport for 25 years and to be a medallist in every Paralympics he has competed in.”

Cundy was born on October 14, 1978 with a deformed right foot and had the limb amputated below the knee when he was three-years-old.

Jody Cundy (centre), who has now been awarded a CBE in the Queen's New Year's Honours list, during a homecoming tour of Wisbech. - Credit: Roger Rawson Photography

Jody Cundy pictured at a Wisbech Business & Professional Men's Club meeting. - Credit: Archant

The former Marshland High pupil attended swimming lessons in Wisbech, later joining King’s Lynn Swimming Club before going back to his hometown to swim there.

Since making his international swimming debut aged 16 at the world championships in Malta, Cundy won 23 international medals in the sport before switching to cycling.

And after already winning double gold at a world championship, the 43-year-old backed that up with the same feat at the Beijing Games in 2008.

“When he puts that Union Jack shirt on, that means a lot to him,” Alan said.

“Jody takes everything in his stride; he’s a genuine guy.”

Jody Cundy became the first male athlete to win medals at seven successive Paralympic Games and in two sports. - Credit: PA

It is uncertain whether the man who was also awarded the Freedom of Wisbech in 2010 will ride once more for Great Britain at Paris 2024.

But, one thing is for certain.

“In 2021, he rode the best he has ever ridden, so it shows age is just a number,” Ann said.

“If you want something bad enough, you work hard for it and that’s what he does.

“As parents, we feel he would make a brilliant coach; in swimming, he used to teach butterfly and the kids loved it.

“He is an inspiring person.”

Standing for Commander of the Order of the British Empire, the CBE is the highest-ranking Order of the British Empire award (excluding a knighthood/damehood), followed by OBE and then MBE.

The CBE is awarded to individuals for having a prominent role at national level, or a leading role at regional level. CBEs are also awarded for distinguished and innovative contribution to any area.

Here are some notable people to receive the CBE from The Queen:

- Stephen Hawking CBE

- Harold Pinter CBE

- Hugh Laurie CBE

- Jonny Wilkinson CBE

- Helena Bonham Carter CBE