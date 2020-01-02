Jobseekers stall in Wisbech to help with CVs and interviews

A new information and advice stall to help jobseekers will be held at the Queen Mary Centre in Wisbech.

The Wisbech Trades Council will hold the stall at the weekly job café every Friday from 10am to 12noon.

The café helps jobseekers with their searches, CVs, applications and interview technique - with free cups of coffee or tea.

Trades council secretary Sue Dockett said: "We will be here on the last Friday of the month throughout 2020.

"Anyone can come and talk to us about their employment rights, how to join a trade union and which would be the appropriate union to join.

"With Britain leaving the EU at the end of the month trade unions will become even more important if workers are to retain the rights previously protected by Europe.

"Trade unions also provide a wide range of other benefits for members and their families."

Contact Wisbech March and District Trades Council at wmdtuc@gmail.com.

Find more information about the job café on 01945 581444 or www.queenmarycentre.co.uk