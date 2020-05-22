Man charged with burglary at assisted living accommodation for the elderly
PUBLISHED: 11:59 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:59 22 May 2020
A man from Wisbech has been charged in connection with a burglary at assisted living accommodation for the elderly.
Jan Michalczyk, 18, of Copperfields, was arrested on Wednesday night (May 20) on suspicion of burglary in Onyx Court on May 4.
He has since been charged with one count of burglary including theft of jewellery, money and food.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Friday May 22).
