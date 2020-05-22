Advanced search

Man charged with burglary at assisted living accommodation for the elderly

PUBLISHED: 11:59 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:59 22 May 2020

Jan Michalczyk, 18, of Copperfields, has been charged in connection with a burglary at Onyx Court. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A man from Wisbech has been charged in connection with a burglary at assisted living accommodation for the elderly.

Jan Michalczyk, 18, of Copperfields, was arrested on Wednesday night (May 20) on suspicion of burglary in Onyx Court on May 4.

He has since been charged with one count of burglary including theft of jewellery, money and food.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Friday May 22).

