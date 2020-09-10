Man, 47, who breached restraining order by living with ex-partner is jailed

Jamie Howard of Grassgate Lane in Wisbech was sentenced to ten months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court. Picture: Cambs Police Archant

A man who breached a restraining order by moving in with his ex-partner before smashing her coffee table in a fit of rage has been jailed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jamie Howard from Wisbech was issued the order in May last year which stipulated that he could not directly or indirectly contact his ex-partner, a woman in her 40s.

However, on the evening of July 22, officers received a report that the 47-year-old had been drinking with the victim at her home in Wisbech.

A court heard how Howard, out of the blue, became angry and smashed a coffee table that evening.

In fear for her safety, the victim escaped to a friend’s house nearby and called police.

You may also want to watch:

When officers arrived, inquiries revealed that Howard had been living at the address with the victim since February.

The woman claimed she had avoided reporting this to police as she was worried about his violent behaviour.

Howard, of Grassgate Lane, Wisbech, was arrested the following day and later pleaded guilty to breach of a restraining order.

He was sentenced to ten months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday, September 9.

DC Harley Smart said: “Howard clearly thought he was above the law by so brazenly showing disregard for the order that was imposed upon him last year.

“I would like to commend the victim for her bravery in contacting us regarding his violent behaviour and I hope Howard’s time behind bars gives him a chance to reflect on his actions.”