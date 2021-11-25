Jake Hemmaway, of Parson Drove, Wisbech, has died following a crash on the A1198 near St Ives last month. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

The family of a "much-loved" Wisbech man who died following a crash have remembered him as an "amazing loving son, grandson, nephew and daddy of two".

Jake Hemmaway, of Sealey's Lane, Parson Drove, was on foot when the collision with a Jaguar XE took place at about 6.30am on October 26.

After being struck by the car on the A1198 near St Ives, the 24-year-old was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he died on Monday (November 22).

The driver of the Jaguar, a 56-year-old man, remained at the scene. No arrests have been made.

In a tribute, Mr Hemmaway’s family said: “He was much loved by all and will be deeply missed.

“Jake was also a fun-loving character with a close circle of true friends, affectionately known as ‘The Reprobates’, who all have a true love of cars and each other.”

Anyone with any information should contact police via webchat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101 quoting incident 70 of October 26.