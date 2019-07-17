Man from Wisbech, aged 25, who stalked and harassed his ex-lover jailed for more than three years and handed 10-year restraining order

Jordan Hughes of Wisbech (pictured) has been jailed and handed a restraining order after he stalked and harassed his former girlfriend. Picture: Cambs Cops Cambs Cops

A man from the Fens who stalked and harassed his former lover has been jailed for more than three years and has been handed a restraining order.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jordan Hughes, of New Drove in Wisbech, is not allowed to visit two locations in the town and he is prohibited from contacting his ex-girlfriend for 10 years.

A court heard how the 25-year-old would bombard the woman with constant text messages and phone calls, both at her home and place of work.

Hughes would also turn up at his ex's home and workplace unannounced, he also threatened to drive his car into the pub where she worked.

He messaged the woman at all times of day and night, demanding she speak to him, and also used different names on social media to message her.

As a result, Hughes was arrested for harassment but denied the offence and was released on bail, with conditions not to contact his ex and not to enter specific areas of Wisbech.

Despite this, Hughes breached his bail conditions on January 21 this year by driving past his ex-girlfriend and stopping his car.

The court heard how Hughes got out and threatened to kill the woman if she did not drop the harassment charges against him.

He also called her at work with the same request to drop the charges.

In March, Hughes once again visited Cambridgeshire and harassed the woman.

You may also want to watch:

On March 25 he was seen in Wisbech driving a silver Vauxhall Vectra while uninsured.

Just two days later Hughes visited the town again, visited his ex-girlfriend's home and threatened her friends.

After Hughes was arrested again on suspicion of harassment he continued bombarding her with messages - this time on social media due to his phone being seized by the police.

He also sent her unwanted gifts, including a teddy and flowers.

Hughes was arrested once again and in interview answered 'no comment' to all questions. He denied harassing her and accused the victim of lying.

He also denied the offence of witness intimidation and said the relationship had ended amicably.

However, Hughes later admitted charges of stalking causing serious alarm or distress, affray, intimidating a witness and driving whilst uninsured.

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday, July 15 where he was handed a total sentence of three years and seven months.

DC Chris Smith, who investigated, said: "Hughes's behaviour against his ex-girlfriend was completely unacceptable and his actions left her in genuine fear of her safety.

"I'd like to thank her for having the courage to support a conviction. No-one should ever be treated in this way.

"I would strongly urge anyone who believes they are being stalked or harassed, to get in touch with us by calling 101 or reporting this online via www.cambs.police.uk/report/."

For more information and advice on stalking and harassment, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Stalking-and-harassment