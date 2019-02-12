Advanced search

Wisbech fraudster ‘got a buzz’ out of stealing from her boss but felt ‘like scum at work’ when she realised what she was doing was wrong

PUBLISHED: 17:06 01 March 2019

Jessica Prince of Wisbech who has been jailed for fraud: she used her company's credit card to defraud them of nearly £50,000. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Jessica Prince of Wisbech who has been jailed for fraud: she used her company's credit card to defraud them of nearly £50,000. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Trusted personal secretary who Jessica Prince “got a buzz” from splashing the cash she stole from her employer was jailed today for 20 months.

Prince sold ink cartridges purchased on her company credit card for a profit using her personal eBay account.

Prince, 35, of North Brink, Wisbech, was suspected of fraud after her employer’s accountant received an invoice from an un-registered supplier.

It was discovered the company had spent more than £48,000 on ink cartridges and other office equipment in the space of seven months, with invoices being doctored to conceal what was actually being ordered.

Today (Friday, March 1) Prince appeared at Peterborough Crown Court after admitting a charge of dishonestly making false representation with intent to make a gain for herself and to cause loss to another, at a previous hearing.

Prince told detectives she “got a buzz from treating her family and friends to nice things they could not afford” but “felt like scum at work because she knew she was committing fraud”.

Detective Constable Mark Yendley said: “Prince saw an opportunity and took it, abusing her position as a company secretary and having access to company funds.

“She has shown great remorse and is sorry what she did, but that doesn’t make it any easier for her employer who has lost tens of thousands of pounds.”

Prince had been employed as the company director’s personal secretary and was responsible for the smooth running and administration of the company office, including ordering stationery, office furniture, booking taxis, flights and hotels.

An internal investigation revealed Prince had been abusing her position to make large purchases but hiding it from the company director and accountant.

She was arrested on July 26 last year and in interview admitted having used her company’s credit card to purchase items and then sell them on for profit.

Officers were told it started off as a mistake after she accidentally purchased the wrong printer toner and was told it was non-refundable. She claimed she was told to sell it through eBay and give the money back to her company. She used her own personal eBay account to sell the toner but kept the money.

This was the first of many instances, placing bigger orders worth thousands of pounds on the company credit card, selling them on for a profit using her personal eBay account.

Woman attacked in Wisbech,passers-by film it but don’t help and police give her the run around as they refuse to take statement until she takes a stand

Wisbech attack: Evidence of the black eye sustained by Wisbech attack victim on Friday, The photo was taken an hour or so after the incident that left her bruised and battered. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Whitemoor Prison: ‘Strongest possible punishment’ for prisoners who attacked staff

Prisoners who attacked staff at HMP Whitemoor will receive the strongest possible punishment, officials have said. Picture: PA WIRE

Licence refused due to woman’s links with Wisbech criminal gangmaster

A woman who had repeated financial dealings with criminal gangmaster Ivars Mezals has been refused a Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) licence. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Man and woman arrested after cannabis factory uncovered in Wisbech

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested after police discovered 28 cannabis plants at a house in Copperfields, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FENLAND.

Wisbech man died from opioid overdose, inquest hears

Alistair Burrows, 49, died from an opiod overdose, an inquest at Carrow House heard. The 49-year-old was found at a property in All Saints Avenue, Wisbech, by his mother Margaret Burrows, who he was living with. Picture: ANTHONY KELLY.

