Health chiefs issue severe weather warning with likelihood of cold spell about to hit Cambridgeshire

Look out for this entourage of gritters as they prepare for a busy few days in Cambridgeshire. .Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL Archant

Health chiefs issued a ‘level 2’ warning as a severe bout of cold weather is set to hit Cambridgeshire in the next few days.

Officials are urging people to look out for others, to keep warm indoors and to take care when out and about as the Met Office has forecast severe wintry conditions for Cambridgeshire.

A county council spokesman said Cambridgeshire is due to experience severe cold weather between the early hours of Friday January 18 until early morning on Monday January 21.

“Temperatures are looking to drop all around the county triggering a Level 2 Cold Weather Alert,” said the spokesman.

“Some wintry showers are also expected on Thursday, giving some icy patches overnight.”

The spokesman said severe cold weather can be very harmful, especially for people aged 65 or older, the very young or those with chronic disease.

Val Thomas, Consultant in Public Health at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “It’s so important to remember that cold does kill, even in places where the temperatures aren’t at their lowest.

“Most of our advice on keeping warm in cold weather may seem like common sense, it’s important that we make the point that people should think about how cold can affect them.

“We are also asking everyone to remember the needs of friends, relatives and neighbours who could be at risk during this period of cold weather. If you, or they, are eligible for a flu vaccination make sure you get it as soon as you can.”