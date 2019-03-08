Advanced search

Inspector rules on whether Wisbech barn can be converted to a bungalow after refusal by Fenland District Council

PUBLISHED: 16:04 14 March 2019

Various angles showing the barn at Mannings Farm, Wisbech, which the owner had hoped to convert to a house. The Planning Inspectorate has dismissed an appeal after refusal by Fenland Council. Picture; FENLAND COUNCIL

Various angles showing the barn at Mannings Farm, Wisbech, which the owner had hoped to convert to a house. The Planning Inspectorate has dismissed an appeal after refusal by Fenland Council. Picture; FENLAND COUNCIL

Archant

A barn needs so much work done that converting it to a three-bedroom bungalow is unreasonable, says a report by a Government inspector.

Claire Searson made the comments in her report which dismissed an appeal by Mannings Farm, Panswell Lane, Wisbech.

The inspector concluded that because of the works needed to be done it would not satisfy regulations and guidelines that permit barn conversions.

She said that new foundations, underpinning and possible replacement of the walls and asbestos cement roof “would be so extensive as to constitute substantial rebuilding which could not be considered as ‘reasonably necessary’”.

She took on board comments from Fenland Council – who refused the application a year ago – regarding the lack of foundations and the extent of the proposed loading of new walls onto the existing framework. The council had reported that in their opinion the works would amount to structural changes rather than conversion.

The inspector said the courts had held that a building “must be capable of conversion to residential use without operations that would amount either to complete or substantial re-building of the pre-existing structure or, in effect the creation of a new building”.

She said: “I accept that there is nothing to prohibit the retention of asbestos panels. “However given the harmful nature of the substance it is unclear to me as to whether it would be possible to physically retain these.”

On a site visit the inspector said she came away “uncertain as to whether the roofing and external wall panels could realistically be retained”.

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Wisbech man wanted for serious domestic assault - do you know where he is?

Police are warning people not to approach Wisbech man Carl Lee who is wanted for serious domestic assault. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Police bomb squad evacuate block of flats and arrest man, 55, on suspicion of firearm possession following ‘disorder’ in Wisbech

Cops swooped on a block of flats in Prospect Place, Wisbech before a 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearm possession during a ‘disorder’. Picture: ANNA ELLIOT

Police cars swoop on Fenland home after ‘man threatened to harm himself’ inside the house on Goodens Lane in Newton

The large police response at the home on Goodens Lane in Newton near Wisbech where a man �threatened to harm himself�. Picture(s): IAN CARTER

Tory controlled Wisbech Town Council under fire for promoting residents’ survey including questions on Brexit ahead of May local elections

Under fire, Wisbech Town Council is promoting a residents survey that asks questions about how people voted in 2015, what they think of Conservative policy on Brexit, and invites them to supply their name and address and phone number. Picture; WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

