Coronavirus: Director of public health warns ‘stay at home’ but its clear that in parts of Peterborough many continue to ignore her plea

PUBLISHED: 12:33 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 09 April 2020

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

© Terry Harris

Stay at home. The urgent plea today from Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council.

Her reminder comes on the eve of a Bank Holiday and as our photographic evidence shows is not always being followed in parts of Peterborough.

This week we have evidenced lack of social distancing in Lincoln Road, in the city centre and trips for ‘essentials’ at The Range where many are buying garden equipment and barbecues.

Yesterday we visited another part of the city, by the river, where some were sitting around drinking in the sunshine – actions that have led to a police response in many parts of the country.

Dr Robin reminds us that it is essential to follow the stay at home rules this Easter Bank Holiday weekend, to keep the social distancing measures working, and to be aware of people trying to play on our fears at this challenging time by sharing fake news.

Police in at least one part of the country have begun questioning shoppers at The Range retail outlets if their journey was necessary.

The news that Gloucestershire Police paid a trip to one of the retail giant’s stores comes amidst growing concerns that not all shoppers are using the stores to buy essentials.

At The Range in Peterborough on Tuesday -during a random visit – many shoppers were seen walking out of the store with everything from barbecues to compost and garden patio sets.

Billionaire Chris Dawson who owns the 180 chain Range stores has said they continue to remain open because they sell essential items such as groceries, cleaning products, non-prescription medicines and toilet rolls.

In Gloucestershire, for example, police questioned those using the store to stock up on plants and pots and asked if their journey to The Range was essential.

But with the Range offering DIY and garden products, police are to take action against those not going there for essential shopping.

A spokesman for Gloucester City Police wrote on Twitter: “PC Evans and PC Patel have just taken over PC Plant and PC Azam checking to see if travel to stores are essentials”.

