Battle of strength in Wisbech

Ironworks strong man competition. Ronnie Monk. Picture: IAN CARTER AdGarry Samuels

Little Ronnie Monk was among competitors whose muscles were flexing as they pulled trucks and lifted weights in a battle of strength.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ironworks strong man competition. Matt Monk. Picture: IAN CARTER Ironworks strong man competition. Matt Monk. Picture: IAN CARTER

Competitors turned out to show what they were made of in a variety of events to test their skill and power.

It included mini competitor Ronnie who tried his luck alongside the adults.

It is the first time the challenge has been staged in the Fens for three years.

The Ironworks Strongest Man/Woman 2019 contest attracted plenty of entrants all keen to take titles.

Ironworks strong man competition. Tim Brown. Picture: IAN CARTER Ironworks strong man competition. Tim Brown. Picture: IAN CARTER

It even included the mini competitor who tried his luck alongside the adults.

It has been three years since Ironworks Gym Wisbech last hosted the event.

Categories for athletes included women, men’s under 90kg, men’s novice and men’s open.

Events included loading race, Viking Press for reps, maximum dead lift, farmers walk and kettle bell hold.

Ironworks strong man competition. Jez Stevens. Picture: IAN CARTER Ironworks strong man competition. Jez Stevens. Picture: IAN CARTER

Ironworks strong man competition. Adam Grimwood. Picture: IAN CARTER Ironworks strong man competition. Adam Grimwood. Picture: IAN CARTER

Ironworks strong man competition. Matthew Jack. Picture: IAN CARTER Ironworks strong man competition. Matthew Jack. Picture: IAN CARTER

Ironworks strong man competition. Luke Woodbridge. Picture: IAN CARTER Ironworks strong man competition. Luke Woodbridge. Picture: IAN CARTER

Ironworks strong man competition. Mark Rayner. Picture: IAN CARTER Ironworks strong man competition. Mark Rayner. Picture: IAN CARTER

Ironworks strong man competition. Mark Rayner. Picture: IAN CARTER Ironworks strong man competition. Mark Rayner. Picture: IAN CARTER