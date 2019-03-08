Battle of strength in Wisbech
PUBLISHED: 11:47 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 25 March 2019
Little Ronnie Monk was among competitors whose muscles were flexing as they pulled trucks and lifted weights in a battle of strength.
Competitors turned out to show what they were made of in a variety of events to test their skill and power.
It included mini competitor Ronnie who tried his luck alongside the adults.
It is the first time the challenge has been staged in the Fens for three years.
The Ironworks Strongest Man/Woman 2019 contest attracted plenty of entrants all keen to take titles.
Categories for athletes included women, men’s under 90kg, men’s novice and men’s open.
Events included loading race, Viking Press for reps, maximum dead lift, farmers walk and kettle bell hold.