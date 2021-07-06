News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

£2,600 raised to help 20 dogs amid sale of kennels

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:32 PM July 6, 2021    Updated: 5:33 PM July 6, 2021
The fundraiser aims to give these Iolanda German Shepherd dogs a new home as Iolanda Kennels in Wisbech is up for sale.

The fundraiser, which has a £25,000 target, aims to give these Iolanda German Shepherd dogs a new home as Iolanda Kennels in Wisbech is up for sale. - Credit: JULIE COOMBES

£2,600 has been raised for the rehoming of 20 dogs "who face an uncertain future" as the Wisbech kennels they live at is up for sale.

The Crowdfunder aims to keep the legacy of Iolanda Kennels alive and allow the 20 German Shepherds to be with their "mum" Julie Coombes, who took over following the previous owner's death and has cared for them for nine years.

The fundraiser has a £25,000 target in order to purchase all of the dogs, and any amount left would be used to set up a new home at a new location.

Iolanda Kennels was established over 40 years ago and soon became well known for the quality German Shepherds they bred.

After the owner, Tina, died three years ago, the kennels were passed on to her family.

However, living in Italy, they were unable to continue the work she had started and therefore decided to sell. 

You may also want to watch:

With the aim of keeping the Iolanda name alive, one of the kennel workers, Julie, took over to "make sure she could continue Tina's lifelong passion".

Since Tina died, the dogs have been under Julie's sole care with no days off or holidays and any help she has had has been from friends, family and volunteers.

Most Read

  1. 1 E-scooter rider banned for 12 months after being caught drink-driving
  2. 2 Transit and Ford Focus ram police car after burglary
  3. 3 £2,600 raised to help 20 dogs amid sale of kennels
  1. 4 BMW seized and driver reported for six offences
  2. 5 PM pledges to tear up covid rules including masks and distancing
  3. 6 90 colourful cow sculptures on show in free art trail
  4. 7 Court bans man from loitering in Cambs town and city centres
  5. 8 Church says a 'special thank you' at flower festival
  6. 9 Villager 'totally overwhelmed' after success of defibrillator fundraiser
  7. 10 Slade to headline WisBEACH Rock Festival

The Crowdfunder states that the kennels were sold just over a year ago and that they are once again up for sale "but not to continue as kennels, so the fight is on to save these dogs from an unknown future". 

Visit www.iolandagsds.com for more information. 

Donate via Crowdfunder.

Charity Fundraiser
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Diners who left Arbuckles without paying

Crime

Police enquiries continue into diners who refused to pay £200 bill

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Closure notice on tents

Fenland District Council | Exclusive

Vicar backs call to remove homeless and their tents

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Bodies were unearthed at Knobb’s Farm quarry in Somersham in east Cambridgeshire.

Heritage

Decapitated bodies unearthed at Roman burial site in Cambs quarry

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to North Brink in Wisbech by British Gas, who believed there was a cannabis factory inside the house.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

£413,000 cannabis factory uncovered after British Gas routine check

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon