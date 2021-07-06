£2,600 raised to help 20 dogs amid sale of kennels
- Credit: JULIE COOMBES
£2,600 has been raised for the rehoming of 20 dogs "who face an uncertain future" as the Wisbech kennels they live at is up for sale.
The Crowdfunder aims to keep the legacy of Iolanda Kennels alive and allow the 20 German Shepherds to be with their "mum" Julie Coombes, who took over following the previous owner's death and has cared for them for nine years.
The fundraiser has a £25,000 target in order to purchase all of the dogs, and any amount left would be used to set up a new home at a new location.
Iolanda Kennels was established over 40 years ago and soon became well known for the quality German Shepherds they bred.
After the owner, Tina, died three years ago, the kennels were passed on to her family.
However, living in Italy, they were unable to continue the work she had started and therefore decided to sell.
You may also want to watch:
With the aim of keeping the Iolanda name alive, one of the kennel workers, Julie, took over to "make sure she could continue Tina's lifelong passion".
Since Tina died, the dogs have been under Julie's sole care with no days off or holidays and any help she has had has been from friends, family and volunteers.
Most Read
- 1 E-scooter rider banned for 12 months after being caught drink-driving
- 2 Transit and Ford Focus ram police car after burglary
- 3 £2,600 raised to help 20 dogs amid sale of kennels
- 4 BMW seized and driver reported for six offences
- 5 PM pledges to tear up covid rules including masks and distancing
- 6 90 colourful cow sculptures on show in free art trail
- 7 Court bans man from loitering in Cambs town and city centres
- 8 Church says a 'special thank you' at flower festival
- 9 Villager 'totally overwhelmed' after success of defibrillator fundraiser
- 10 Slade to headline WisBEACH Rock Festival
The Crowdfunder states that the kennels were sold just over a year ago and that they are once again up for sale "but not to continue as kennels, so the fight is on to save these dogs from an unknown future".
Visit www.iolandagsds.com for more information.
Donate via Crowdfunder.