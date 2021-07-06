Published: 5:32 PM July 6, 2021 Updated: 5:33 PM July 6, 2021

The fundraiser, which has a £25,000 target, aims to give these Iolanda German Shepherd dogs a new home as Iolanda Kennels in Wisbech is up for sale. - Credit: JULIE COOMBES

£2,600 has been raised for the rehoming of 20 dogs "who face an uncertain future" as the Wisbech kennels they live at is up for sale.

The Crowdfunder aims to keep the legacy of Iolanda Kennels alive and allow the 20 German Shepherds to be with their "mum" Julie Coombes, who took over following the previous owner's death and has cared for them for nine years.

The fundraiser has a £25,000 target in order to purchase all of the dogs, and any amount left would be used to set up a new home at a new location.

Iolanda Kennels was established over 40 years ago and soon became well known for the quality German Shepherds they bred.

After the owner, Tina, died three years ago, the kennels were passed on to her family.

However, living in Italy, they were unable to continue the work she had started and therefore decided to sell.

With the aim of keeping the Iolanda name alive, one of the kennel workers, Julie, took over to "make sure she could continue Tina's lifelong passion".

Since Tina died, the dogs have been under Julie's sole care with no days off or holidays and any help she has had has been from friends, family and volunteers.

The Crowdfunder states that the kennels were sold just over a year ago and that they are once again up for sale "but not to continue as kennels, so the fight is on to save these dogs from an unknown future".

Visit www.iolandagsds.com for more information.

Donate via Crowdfunder.