Internationally recognised dance company bring Dovetail to Wisbech

The Dovetail dance show comes to Wisbech - Credit: Creative Arts East

A new contemporary dance show from an internationally recognised company comes to Wisbech this September.

Dovetail is a dance piece and digital soundscape for adult and families which sees two skilful performers at the edge of what's possible.

The performance will last 15 minutes, preceding refreshments and a 45-minute movement, flow and wellbeing workshop for adults.

All abilities are welcome with no prior experience necessary.

“Be amazed by the sheer athleticism of these two internationally contending performers.”

Co-artistic director, Oliver Russell, is originally from Cambridgeshire and is pleased to be returning to perform this dance piece built from his experience since leaving the region.

Alongside directors Laura Vanhulle and Oliver Russell, Dovetail brings together award-winning Choreographer Mickael' Marso' Riviere and leading UK musical composer, Domenico Angarano.

The show is free, a booking must be made in advance, and will be held at the Wisbech St Mary Sports & Community Centre.

The event will start at 3pm and end at 4.30pm on Sunday, September 11.