Food blogger films ‘dolphin’ swimming in murky River Nene from her window

Food blogger Poppy Everitt filmed what she believes to be a dolphin swimming in the River Nene at Wisbech. Picture: Poppy Everitt/@onmydinnertable Poppy Everitt/@onmydinnertable

A Fenland food blogger thinks she has captured the moment a “dolphin or porpoise” swam through the murky River Nene on camera.

Poppy Everitt says she has seen the marine mammal go past her Wisbech home before – but this time has documented evidence.

Ms Everitt, known online as @onmydinnertable, first saw the finned creature on Monday, August 24 and once again on Tuesday, August 25.

Mobile phone footage shows the black silhouette swim through the brown River Nene, popping up out of the water for less than a second.

Ms Everitt said: “I saw the dolphin and contacted British Divers Marine Life Rescue to report it.

“They have seen the video and confirmed this is highly likely a dolphin and not a porpoise due to the fin shape and size.

“I have not seen it again, but marine rescue has asked me to keep them updated if I see it again so they can track its movements.

“I have also been posting updates about it on my Instagram. What an amazing site!”