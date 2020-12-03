Breaking

Man, 51, found dead in police cells after being arrested in Wisbech

Police Investigation Centre at Saddlebow, King's Lynn, where a man, 51, from Wisbech, has been found dead after his arrest the night before. An independent investigation has begun. Picture: ARCHANT Archant Â© 2011

A Wisbech man was found dead after being detained overnight in police cells.

An investigation is under way by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

IOPC regional director Graham Beesley said: “The man’s next of kin have been notified of his death and my thoughts remain with them and all those affected by this loss.

“As this man has sadly died while in police custody it is important, we carry out an independent investigation into all the circumstances surrounding his death.

“We will be looking at the risk assessments made and care plan put in place concerning this man, and the welfare checks that were made on him during his detention.”

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We have begun an independent investigation following the death in custody of a 51-year-old man, who had been arrested in Wisbech”.

The man was taken to the Police Investigation Centre in Kings Lynn, Norfolk, at around 7.45pm on Wednesday November 24, was conscious the next morning but was later found unresponsive in his cell.

“Despite efforts to resuscitate him, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at around 11.30am on Wednesday November 25, 2020,” said the spokesperson.

“After being notified by Norfolk Constabulary, our investigators attended the Police Investigation Centre and the police post incident procedure where the officers involved provided their initial accounts.”

The spokesperson added that the investigation “is at an early stage and we are still gathering information”.

HM Coroner has been informed and a post-mortem examination carried out.

The results are inconclusive, said the spokesperson, and further tests are required to determine the cause of death. The date to open an inquest into the man’s death has yet to be set by the coroner.