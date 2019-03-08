Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Infrared and wildlife photography are the focus at Wisbech camera club event

PUBLISHED: 16:22 13 March 2019

Edingthorpe Church by Neil Malton, past president of the Peterborough Photographic Society, who gave a talk to the Wisbech and District Camera Club. Picture: NEIL MALTON

Edingthorpe Church by Neil Malton, past president of the Peterborough Photographic Society, who gave a talk to the Wisbech and District Camera Club. Picture: NEIL MALTON

Archant

Keen photographers learnt about infrared and macro wildlife photography in a talk at the Wisbech and District Camera Club.

Redpoll by Neil Malton, past president of the Peterborough Photographic Society, who gave a talk to the Wisbech and District Camera Club. Picture: NEIL MALTONRedpoll by Neil Malton, past president of the Peterborough Photographic Society, who gave a talk to the Wisbech and District Camera Club. Picture: NEIL MALTON

Neil Malton, past president of the Peterborough Photographic Society, gave the talk with examples of his award winning work.

He has cameras especially adapted for taking infra-red images with good results and is able to answer technical questions on how to adapt a camera and whether it is worth the expense.

A club spokesman said: “The talk from Neil was a wonderful night and all members enjoyed it.

“The Infra-red pictures are Edingthorpe Church, Decay and Suilven View. The nature pictures show Adonis Blue, Wasp Spider, Redpool and Merlin.”

Suilven view by Neil Malton, past president of the Peterborough Photographic Society, who gave a talk to the Wisbech and District Camera Club. Picture: NEIL MALTONSuilven view by Neil Malton, past president of the Peterborough Photographic Society, who gave a talk to the Wisbech and District Camera Club. Picture: NEIL MALTON

The Wisbech and District Camera Club started in January 1950 and celebrates its 70th anniversary next year.

• The next meeting will cover the four-way battle, competing against Peterborough Photographic Society, Deepings Camera Club the March Camera Club. The next competition event is on Monday April 9 when they hold the print of the year competition. New members welcome.

Wasp spider by Neil Malton, past president of the Peterborough Photographic Society, who gave a talk to the Wisbech and District Camera Club. Picture: NEIL MALTONWasp spider by Neil Malton, past president of the Peterborough Photographic Society, who gave a talk to the Wisbech and District Camera Club. Picture: NEIL MALTON

Adonis Blue by Neil Malton, past president of the Peterborough Photographic Society, who gave a talk to the Wisbech and District Camera Club. Picture: NEIL MALTONAdonis Blue by Neil Malton, past president of the Peterborough Photographic Society, who gave a talk to the Wisbech and District Camera Club. Picture: NEIL MALTON

Decay by Neil Malton, past president of the Peterborough Photographic Society, who gave a talk to the Wisbech and District Camera Club. Picture: NEIL MALTONDecay by Neil Malton, past president of the Peterborough Photographic Society, who gave a talk to the Wisbech and District Camera Club. Picture: NEIL MALTON

Merlin by Neil Malton, past president of the Peterborough Photographic Society, who gave a talk to the Wisbech and District Camera Club. Picture: NEIL MALTONMerlin by Neil Malton, past president of the Peterborough Photographic Society, who gave a talk to the Wisbech and District Camera Club. Picture: NEIL MALTON

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Wisbech man wanted for serious domestic assault - do you know where he is?

Police are warning people not to approach Wisbech man Carl Lee who is wanted for serious domestic assault. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Police bomb squad evacuate block of flats and arrest man, 55, on suspicion of firearm possession following ‘disorder’ in Wisbech

Cops swooped on a block of flats in Prospect Place, Wisbech before a 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearm possession during a ‘disorder’. Picture: ANNA ELLIOT

Tory controlled Wisbech Town Council under fire for promoting residents’ survey including questions on Brexit ahead of May local elections

Under fire, Wisbech Town Council is promoting a residents survey that asks questions about how people voted in 2015, what they think of Conservative policy on Brexit, and invites them to supply their name and address and phone number. Picture; WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Park that gets a write-up on Trip Advisor not the place to make a trip on your motor bike - as one youngster found out in Wisbech

Motorbike seized in Wisbech: Police caught up with the offender after he took his motor bike into Wisbech Park. He now faces various offences. Picture; FEN COPS

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Wisbech man wanted for serious domestic assault - do you know where he is?

Police are warning people not to approach Wisbech man Carl Lee who is wanted for serious domestic assault. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Police bomb squad evacuate block of flats and arrest man, 55, on suspicion of firearm possession following ‘disorder’ in Wisbech

Cops swooped on a block of flats in Prospect Place, Wisbech before a 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearm possession during a ‘disorder’. Picture: ANNA ELLIOT

Tory controlled Wisbech Town Council under fire for promoting residents’ survey including questions on Brexit ahead of May local elections

Under fire, Wisbech Town Council is promoting a residents survey that asks questions about how people voted in 2015, what they think of Conservative policy on Brexit, and invites them to supply their name and address and phone number. Picture; WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Park that gets a write-up on Trip Advisor not the place to make a trip on your motor bike - as one youngster found out in Wisbech

Motorbike seized in Wisbech: Police caught up with the offender after he took his motor bike into Wisbech Park. He now faces various offences. Picture; FEN COPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Police bomb squad evacuate block of flats and arrest man, 55, on suspicion of firearm possession following ‘disorder’ in Wisbech

Cops swooped on a block of flats in Prospect Place, Wisbech before a 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearm possession during a ‘disorder’. Picture: ANNA ELLIOT

‘Nobody would want more deaths to trigger a safety barrier’ says campaigner about a forgotten stretch of Fenland riverside road

Graham Chappell, of Fenland Road Safety Campaign - Charlotte's Way, wants a safety barrier at Honey Farm Bend on the B1098 between Chattteris and Manea. Picture: KATH SANSOM

Man jailed for storming into ex-partner’s Whittlesey home, assaulting and threatening to kill her and her family

Kevin Cosgrove, of Whittlesey, stormed into his ex-partner’s home, assaulted her and later left threatening messages on her answerphone. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Guyhirn gets the ‘seal’ of approval

A seal is spotted sunning themselves at Guyhirn. Picture: LISA SINCLAIR

One punch killer jailed for manslaughter after night of cider drinking led to disagreement and one of the men dead

An evening of driinking between Dennis Hurworth, 31 (right) and Christopher Frost, 31, ended with a single blow to the head by Hunworth that killed his companion. Hunworth has now been jailed. Picture; CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists