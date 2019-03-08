Infrared and wildlife photography are the focus at Wisbech camera club event
PUBLISHED: 16:22 13 March 2019
Archant
Keen photographers learnt about infrared and macro wildlife photography in a talk at the Wisbech and District Camera Club.
Neil Malton, past president of the Peterborough Photographic Society, gave the talk with examples of his award winning work.
He has cameras especially adapted for taking infra-red images with good results and is able to answer technical questions on how to adapt a camera and whether it is worth the expense.
A club spokesman said: “The talk from Neil was a wonderful night and all members enjoyed it.
“The Infra-red pictures are Edingthorpe Church, Decay and Suilven View. The nature pictures show Adonis Blue, Wasp Spider, Redpool and Merlin.”
The Wisbech and District Camera Club started in January 1950 and celebrates its 70th anniversary next year.
• The next meeting will cover the four-way battle, competing against Peterborough Photographic Society, Deepings Camera Club the March Camera Club. The next competition event is on Monday April 9 when they hold the print of the year competition. New members welcome.