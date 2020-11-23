Man dies following industrial accident
PUBLISHED: 17:48 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:54 23 November 2020
Archant
A man in his 70s died following an industrial accident in Mepal.
The emergency services were called at around 9:45am on Friday (November 20) to reports of the incident in the High Street.
The man was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, but he later died.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “The circumstances of his death are being investigated together with the Health and Safety Executive.”
