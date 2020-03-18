Exhibition of plans for £300 million waste incinerator in Wisbech cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

An exhibition of plans for a £300 million waste incinerator in Wisbech has been cancelled due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Plan producers MVV Environment Ltd have postponed the public events until further notice as the COVID-19 virus hits the county during the consultation period.

Paul Carey, managing director, said: “Having monitored the Coronavirus situation in the UK closely over the past few days, and based on the most recently updated government guidance, MVV has postponed the planned public exhibitions until further notice.

“We hope we do not have to cancel the exhibitions; we are merely delaying them in the light of government guidance.

“Engaging with a wide range of stakeholders remains our priority at this stage of the project, and we will undertake all planned exhibitions at the earliest opportunity.”

You are still able to view the project plans online via: www.mvv-medworthchp.co.uk/documents

