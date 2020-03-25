Groups of people are still meeting despite ‘Stay At Home’ message from Government and nationwide text

Police across Fenland are still dispersing groups of people despite the stay at home message from the Government. Picture: Cambs Cops Archant

Groups of people across Fenland are still meeting up despite the clear ‘Stay At Home’ message sent to every mobile phone in the UK.

Police have been busy across the county dispersing groups of people deciding to ignore Government advice to stay inside and start social distancing.

Officers “swiftly dealt” with “a number of people” gathered in Wisbech town centre on Tuesday (March 24) after being given powers to disperse and even issue fines of £30.

Neighbourhood officers have warned those ignoring the Government guidelines that they are “good at remembering faces” and have threatened to fine if they see them again.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Neighbourhood officers have been out on foot patrol ensuring that members of the public are sticking to the government guidelines!

“A number of people who felt that these did not apply to them were swiftly dealt with and dispersed! Stay at home.”

Officers have already photographed two separate incidents of gatherings in Wisbech and even dispersed a large group gathering in Peterborough.

“Whilst on the whole it appears many are listening to the governments words, some have still decided to ignore it,” the police spokesman added.

“Our officers are out and are proactively looking for groups to disperse! We police are good at remembering faces! Next time it’s a fine!

Young people meeting to play football in Peterborough despite the 'Stay At Home' warning. Picture: Policing Peterborough Young people meeting to play football in Peterborough despite the 'Stay At Home' warning. Picture: Policing Peterborough

“We are out and about still speaking to people about socialising in public, please keep up to date with the news and protect yourselves and others.”

