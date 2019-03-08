Advanced search

Public engagement events planned as part of I Heart Wisbech campaign

PUBLISHED: 16:28 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 30 May 2019

Your chance to have a say about how Wisbech could be improved.

Archant

Residents are invited to hear the results of a community survey about Wisbech and learn how feedback from 1,000 locals will be used to help develop future services and projects in the town.

Three public engagement events are being held to share the results of the I Heart Wisbech campaign survey, which asked people what was good about the town, not so good and what could be changed.

The campaign was launched in November last year by the I Heart Wisbech team, which is made up of local community organisations along with Cambridgeshire County Council, Fenland District Council and Wisbech Town Council.

Everyone is welcome and free food and refreshments will be available.

The three I Heart Wisbech events are taking place on:

- Saturday June 22, 1.30pm to 3.30pm - Oasis Centre, St Michaels Avenue, Wisbech.

- Wednesday June 26, 10am to 12 noon - Queen Mary Centre, Queens Road, Wisbech.

- Thursday June 27, 5pm to 7pm - Rosmini Centre, Queens Road, Wisbech.

Councillor Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council, said: "We're building a picture of what people think about their town which helps us to understand how we can develop future services and support even more resident-led activity."

