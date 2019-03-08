Advanced search

Wisbech remembers: Town comes together for annual act of remembrance and two minutes' silence at war memorial

PUBLISHED: 13:51 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:51 10 November 2019

2019 Wisbech remembers: The town came out in huge numbers to pay their respects for Remembrance Sunday. And the town fell silent as the two minute was observed. Picture; IAN CARTER

Archant

The traditional march past and parade in Wisbech today attracted a huge crowd to the town.

The parade through the town concluded at the war memorial in The Crescent for an act of remembrance and the traditional two minutes silence.

Organisations from across Wisbech and beyond stepped forward to lay wreaths in memory of those who had lost their lives in war and conflict.

A service at the parish church followed.

