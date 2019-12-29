Gallery

Wisbech bandstand comes alive to the joy - and spirit - of Christmas with the last of this year's free open air concerts

Nowhere was Christmas more eagerly anticipated than at the finale to this year's free open air concerts at Wisbech bandstand. Manea Silver Band and Back Two entertained whilst Father Christmas had a lovely stream of visitors to his grotto. Picture; KIM TAYLOR Archant

It takes perseverance, organisation and friendships but on the Sunday before Christmas Wisbech bandstand resonated to the music and joy of the festive season.

And with Father Christmas safely ensconced in his grotto - meeting and greeting dozens of wide eyed youngsters - it turned out to be a magnificent occasion.

Hot soup and roll was provided free of charge by a sponsor and Manea Silver Band and the talented duo Back Two provided the music.

Throughout a chilly but sunny day the bandstand glowed with Christmas cheer.

Bandstand chairman Tom Read, who was unable to attend last year's event as he was seriously ill, nodded appreciatively as many came to thank him for helping to stage this year's end of season event.

"Wow, what a great day," he said. "After all the terrible weather we have been having for a few days, we were lucky that it dried up and the sun came out for us."

He said: "The people wrapped up warm and enjoyed the day. Manea Silver Band played traditional Christmas music. And that fantastic duo Back Two, back by popular demand, was once again brilliant and the good news is we will be having them back as the main event during next summer season."

Mr Read said: "I would like to thank the committee, who are a brilliant team and a pleasure to work with to make these events happen.

"Most of all a huge thanks again goes out to the people who attend our events and make it all worth while."

Many of those who work to stage the free open air concerts were invited to the stage at the end to receive small tokens of appreciation for their efforts. The list of volunteers included Virginia and Michael Bucknor, Kristy and Rosco Read, Councillor David Patrick and Councillor Andy Maul and Reg Mee.

Mr Read said of Kristy: "A truly deserved award Kristy; over the last two years of presenting at our events you have been constantly giving thanks to bands, sponsors, organisers and the public.

"We just thought it was time for us to recognise you and say thanks for everything you do for the events."

