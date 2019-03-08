Fenland fundraisers to cycle 24 hours to raise money for hospital and charity that is helping Tilney girl who has bone cancer

Five-year-old Lily Wright, who goes to Tilney All Saints Primary School, has been diagnosed with paediatric chordoma which affects around one in 20 million youngsters. She is currently undergoing radiotherapy treatment in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. Picture: JOHN HASCHACK. Archant

Eight Fenland fundraisers will complete a 24-hour Cyclothon to help raise money for a five-year-old girl from Tilney who has a rare form of bone cancer.

Eight men are planning to take part in a 24-hour Cyclothon in King�s Lynn to help raise money for a Tilney girl who has been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. Left to right: Steve Bramham, Tom Hunn, Benjamin Parr, Arnold Soblys and Rob Harman. Picture: JOHN HASCHACK. Eight men are planning to take part in a 24-hour Cyclothon in King�s Lynn to help raise money for a Tilney girl who has been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. Left to right: Steve Bramham, Tom Hunn, Benjamin Parr, Arnold Soblys and Rob Harman. Picture: JOHN HASCHACK.

The challenge was the idea of Tom Hunn whose daughter is a class mate of Lily Wright, who has been diagnosed with paediatric chordoma which affects around one in 20 million youngsters. Lily is currently undergoing radiotherapy treatment in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

The cyclists, who all work for Hughes Electrical, will be taking part in the event at its store on Norfolk Street in King's Lynn.

It starts at 1pm on Friday October 25 and finishes at 2pm on Saturday October 26 with the money raised being shared between the cancer ward at Addenbrooke's hospital and the Drew Barker-Wright charity which has been supporting Lily, her mum Emma and dad Jon. The charity was founded by a couple whose son died from the cancer in 2017.

Mr Hunn said: "My daughter is a class mate of Lily's at Tilney All Saints Primary, and a good friend, so when I heard about her condition I was determined to try and help.

"As a keen cyclist I hit upon the idea of a Cyclothon and was delighted when so many of my colleagues offered their support.

"Rob Harman, Benjamin Parr, Arnold Soblys, Steve Bramham, Stuart Baker, Phill Coady and I, as well as Nigel Jeavons from our Hunstanton branch, will be taking turns on the special 'turbo trainer' to complete the marathon event and we are delighted Jon Wright will be cycling the final leg.

"Leading up to October 25 visitors to the store will be able to donate a minimum of £1 to guess the number of miles we will have 'travelled' over the duration of the event with the chance to win a £40 Hughes voucher."

This isn't the first time the Fenland teams who work at Hughes have done something for a good cause. In November 2017, staff at the Wisbech store got involved in Movember to raise money for charity while in May 2016 the store manager completed a charity bike ride.

Anybody who wants to donate, or help with the Cyclothon, should call Tom Hunn on 01553 766551.