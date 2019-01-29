Advanced search

Anglian Water to begin £1.2 million works in Coates this week to ‘reduce risk of burst pipes’

29 January, 2019 - 12:41
Anglian Water will begin their £1.2 million works on Coates’ water mains on Thursday, January 31. Picture: ANGLIAN WATER

ANGLIAN WATER

More than £1 million has been invested into Whittlesey’s water mains to prevent burst pipes, low pressure and interruptions to customers.

The scheme begins on Thursday, January 31 and will see workers lay a section of new water pipe along Cow Way, March Road in Coates and the B1093 Benwick Road.

The work will last approximately 19 weeks and will be completed in three stages to “reduce the impact on local residents” – works are planned to finish at the end of June 2019.

David Hartley of Anglian Water said: “We are sorry for any inconvenience these works cause and we will do our best to minimise disruption for local residents wherever possible.

“This scheme is part of our investment into improving our services for customers and we hope people will understand the longer term benefits the work will bring.”

The first phase of work will take place in Cow Way and March Road from January through to February, with work starting in Benwick Road and Wype Drove in March.

While work is underway, a road closure will be in place on Cow Way, although access for pedestrians and horse riders will be maintained throughout.

A lane closure and temporary traffic lights will also be in place on Wype Drove and March Road throughout the second phase of the scheme.

Teams will be onsite from 7.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, with occasional weekend work to “get things back to normal as quickly as possible”.

If customers have any queries, they can contact Anglian Water’s customer service team on 03457 145 145, or visit: www.anglianwater.co.uk/yourarea

