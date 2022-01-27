Citizens Advice Rural Cambs list the things you can do to resolve financial problems during 2022. - Credit: PA

I keep seeing on the news that my bills could be going up soon.

It’s making me really worried, especially as I spent more on Christmas than I should have done.

How can I manage financially in 2022?

If you’re struggling to keep up with bills and debt payments, don’t worry – you’re not alone. We help thousands of people with similar worries every year.

There are lots of things you can do to resolve your difficulties, including getting free advice.

The first step towards taking control is to put together a list of everyone you need to make payments to, including household bills, mortgage or rent payments outstanding loan or credit payments and debt repayments.

Then find out exactly what money you have coming in and going out each month. Be realistic about what you need for essentials like food and travel.

This will help with the first step in gathering yourself a budget that you can stick to - take a look at the budgeting tool on the Money Helper website.

You might find your budget doesn’t balance and your income is less than your outgoings or you have just enough to live on but have no spare cash to pay off debts.

If that’s the case, there might be things you can do to increase your income or cut down on what you spend.

In the managing your money section of our website are tips on how to reduce your regular living costs.

You should also make sure you’re getting all the income you’re entitled to, depending on your situation, you can use the www.turn2us.org.uk www.entitledto.co.uk benefit calculators to check which benefits you can get.

It’s important to prioritise paying your rent or mortgage, plus energy bills and council tax first.

Not paying these has the most serious consequences.

On our website there is advice about which bills you need to prioritise and the support available for paying these and other bills.

For short term help Citizens Advice Rural Cambs also offer support to local residents with energy advice and grants, as well as delivering the Cambridgeshire Local Assistance Scheme.

Everyone’s circumstances are different, particularly when it comes to managing personal finances.

If you need help and support from Citizens Advice Rural Cambs please contact us through one of the following methods:

Adviceline: 0808 278 7807

Universal Credit Help to Claim line: 0800 1448444, for anyone seeking to make a new claim for Universal Credit

Webchat or Email via: www.citizensadviceruralcambs.org.uk

Information is also available on our website at www.citizensadviceruralcambs.org.uk or at www.citizensadvice.org.uk