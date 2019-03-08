Video

'The road gets worse and worse': Family calling for urgent road repairs after car slams into their luxury Fenland home

Michael and Angela Bates� home in Harolds Bank, Gorefield where a Mini Cooper smashed through the front door. Picture: Harry Rutter/Cambs Cops Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

A family is calling for urgent road repairs after a car smashed through the front of their luxury Fenland home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michael and Angela Bates’ home in Harolds Bank, Gorefield where a Mini Cooper smashed through the front door. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Michael and Angela Bates’ home in Harolds Bank, Gorefield where a Mini Cooper smashed through the front door. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Michael and Angela Bates moved into their home on Harolds Bank in Gorefield in 2013 but have lived in the area for around 25 years.

Mr Bates believes the reason a black Mini Cooper careered into their family home on Wednesday (November 13) was down to a "neglected" road outside.

He said: "The roads here [on Harolds Bank] are so neglected, people who come down here have to drive in the middle of the road.

Michael and Angela Bates’ home in Harolds Bank, Gorefield where a Mini Cooper smashed through the front door. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Michael and Angela Bates’ home in Harolds Bank, Gorefield where a Mini Cooper smashed through the front door. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

"Because of the condition of the roads and cars having to steer from the verges there has been a massive accident and the side of my house has been taken out."

Police were called to the scene at around 7.20am where the 20-year-old driver received only minor injuries - wedging her car into the front of Michael's home.

Mr Bates said: "I was in the kitchen getting my son's breakfast when I heard something outside.

Michael and Angela Bates’ home in Harolds Bank, Gorefield where a Mini Cooper smashed through the front door. Picture: Cambs Cops Michael and Angela Bates’ home in Harolds Bank, Gorefield where a Mini Cooper smashed through the front door. Picture: Cambs Cops

"I looked out the window and as I looked out I saw the car [the Mini] go across the front of my garden and then I heard an almighty bang."

Angela Bates said: "My daughter and my son were upstairs and where she hit was right on the hallway where the stairs are.

"So I opened up the hallway door and shouted up to them to check they were alright and that was when I was greeted with the front of her Mini."

Michael and Angela Bates’ home in Harolds Bank, Gorefield where a Mini Cooper smashed through the front door. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Michael and Angela Bates’ home in Harolds Bank, Gorefield where a Mini Cooper smashed through the front door. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Mrs Bates called her insurance company straight away who reportedly told the mother-of-two that someone wouldn't be coming out for repairs until tomorrow.

Instead, her brother arrived to the rescue and agreed to patch up the home until the insurance company can come round to inspect the damage.

Mrs Bates added: "We still don't know when someone from the insurance will be coming out, they have been absolutely useless.

Michael and Angela Bates’ home in Harolds Bank, Gorefield where a Mini Cooper smashed through the front door. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Michael and Angela Bates’ home in Harolds Bank, Gorefield where a Mini Cooper smashed through the front door. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

"We would like to say though that the police have been amazing, they turned up really quickly and were really helpful while I sat with the girl [the driver]."

The family want the road outside their home to be repaired to prevent another accident.

Michael and Angela Bates’ home in Harolds Bank, Gorefield where a Mini Cooper smashed through the front door. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Michael and Angela Bates’ home in Harolds Bank, Gorefield where a Mini Cooper smashed through the front door. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT