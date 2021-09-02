Published: 3:00 PM September 2, 2021

Visuals prepared for the planning committee of Fenland Council showing the care home proposed for Magazine Lane, Wisbech - Credit: Archive

Wisbech businessman James Punton has sold a 4.7-acre site with planning consent for a care home.

His company, Wisbech Construction Ltd, obtained permission last year for the care home in Magazine Lane.

It has been bought by LNT Care Developments and director Keeley Sharp said it would add to “an established and emerging pipeline of sites across the East of England”.

His company plan a 66-bedroom, two-storey home; they will also build some nearby houses which were also agreed.

Fenland Council allowed five houses on the site to part fund “the significant development costs of the care home and to ease cash flow in the early stages of development”.

You may also want to watch:

Construction is due to start in January 2022 with a predicted completion date of February 2023.

Mr Sharp said: “Once complete, the home will provide outstanding accommodation with fully en suite bedrooms, spacious communal areas, and state-of-the-art amenities.

“These will include a cinema, library, garden room and tea shop, all surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens.”

Christie & Co was appointed as the selling agent for this site, which was sold for an undisclosed price.