Plans for 50 homes have been submitted on land off the A1101 Isle Road in Outwell. - Credit: King's Lynn & West Norfolk BC

Developers are hoping plans for 50 village homes will “provide the clear benefit of affordable housing” to local people.

Freebridge Community Housing want to build on over five acres of land west of Grill Chef off the A1101 Isle Road, Outwell.

Their aim is to “develop the whole site as affordable homes subject to viability and further discussions with the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk's housing team.”

Out of the 50 homes, 70 per cent are planned to be made as affordable rent while 30pc will be for shared ownership.

Freebridge said: “The proposed development would provide the clear benefit of creating new affordable housing within Outwell, available for local people.”

A new junction on Isle Road will help provide access to the estate, which will include parking spaces for occupants, as well as 12 designated visitor spaces.

In response to the plans, one resident said they “feel that I am being pushed out of my home”.

Another wrote that it is “already difficult to get appointments for medical needs, even pre-Covid, so I trust these issues are considered or the size of the estate reduced substantially.”

Residents can share their views on the plans by emailing: planning.econsultation@west-norfolk.gov.uk no later than January 9, 2022.