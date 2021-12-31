News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Housing

Developer eyes plans for 'completely affordable' 50-home estate

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:20 AM December 31, 2021
Plans for 50 homes off A1101 Isle Road, Outwell

Plans for 50 homes have been submitted on land off the A1101 Isle Road in Outwell. - Credit: King's Lynn & West Norfolk BC

Developers are hoping plans for 50 village homes will “provide the clear benefit of affordable housing” to local people. 

Freebridge Community Housing want to build on over five acres of land west of Grill Chef off the A1101 Isle Road, Outwell. 

Their aim is to “develop the whole site as affordable homes subject to viability and further discussions with the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk's housing team.” 

Out of the 50 homes, 70 per cent are planned to be made as affordable rent while 30pc will be for shared ownership. 

Plans for 50 homes off A1101 Isle Road, Outwell

Plans for 50 homes have been submitted on land off the A1101 Isle Road in Outwell. - Credit: King's Lynn & West Norfolk BC

Freebridge said: “The proposed development would provide the clear benefit of creating new affordable housing within Outwell, available for local people.” 

A new junction on Isle Road will help provide access to the estate, which will include parking spaces for occupants, as well as 12 designated visitor spaces. 

In response to the plans, one resident said they “feel that I am being pushed out of my home”. 

Plans for 50 homes off A1101 Isle Road, Outwell

Plans for 50 homes have been submitted on land off the A1101 Isle Road in Outwell. - Credit: King's Lynn & West Norfolk BC

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver who ‘admitted he had been drinking’ refused breath test after crash
  2. 2 10 cheapest properties in Wisbech priced at £65,000 or less
  3. 3 Developer eyes plans for 'completely affordable' 50-home estate
  1. 4 Murder of baby boy will be focus of two-part 24 Hours in Police Custody
  2. 5 Body pulled from river thought to be that of missing woman
  3. 6 Cops swoop on burgling pair at unoccupied house
  4. 7 Body pulled from Wisbech river
  5. 8 Viability study challenges ‘affordable’ housing requirement
  6. 9 Sports club 'very fortunate' as project reaches £1m mark
  7. 10 Fuel worth £55 stolen from Fenland garage

Another wrote that it is “already difficult to get appointments for medical needs, even pre-Covid, so I trust these issues are considered or the size of the estate reduced substantially.” 

Residents can share their views on the plans by emailing: planning.econsultation@west-norfolk.gov.uk no later than January 9, 2022. 

Planning
King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kelso Lawrence

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Teenage driver dies yards from home in 2am crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
No insurance on McLaren 720S

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police seize £200,000 supercar for not being insured

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews tackled a blaze at a Wisbech flat

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Boxing Day blaze rips through first floor flat

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Josh Warden died when his car crashed in Hall Barn Road, Isleham.

Death crash victim named by police

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon