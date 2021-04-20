Success after six year battle to get 21 homes approved on factory site
More than six years after permission was sought to build 21 homes in Wisbech, agreement has been reached for work to start.
Fenland District Council has agreed a section 106 (community benefit) deal with the developers to allow the homes to be built.
The legal agreement means that five of the homes will be deemed affordable and a sizeable sum will be paid to the county council for education.
There’s also £1,880 going towards a BMX track in Wisbech Park as part of the deal.
Signing of the deal finally means demolition and clearance of the former Pike Textiles in North End. The company moved to Sandall Road in 2011.
The council had threatened to withdraw the plans for the North End site as communication between the applicant had broken down and matters involving drainage had not been resolved.
But when officers sent a notice in November 2019 informing Ropemaker Properties the outline application could be removed from its register, correspondence resumed and the 21 homes were back on the drawing board.
Ropemaker Properties is the nominee holding company of the BP Pension Fund and first submitted outline plans for the site, close to the town’s Asda store, in December 2014.
The development will be made up of 12 one-bed flats and nine houses, and will also include affordable housing.