News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Housing

Success after six year battle to get 21 homes approved on factory site

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 1:16 PM April 20, 2021   
Pike Textiles development agreed

Google's eye view of the former Pike Textiles site where 21 homes can be built. The photo was taken prior to some of the buildings being demolished. - Credit: Google

More than six years after permission was sought to build 21 homes in Wisbech, agreement has been reached for work to start.  

Fenland District Council has agreed a section 106 (community benefit) deal with the developers to allow the homes to be built.  

The legal agreement means that five of the homes will be deemed affordable and a sizeable sum will be paid to the county council for education.  

There’s also £1,880 going towards a BMX track in Wisbech Park as part of the deal.  

Signing of the deal finally means demolition and clearance of the former Pike Textiles in North End. The company moved to Sandall Road in 2011.  

You may also want to watch:

The council had threatened to withdraw the plans for the North End site as communication between the applicant had broken down and matters involving drainage had not been resolved. 

But when officers sent a notice in November 2019 informing Ropemaker Properties the outline application could be removed from its register, correspondence resumed and the 21 homes were back on the drawing board.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Suspected paedophile, 61, arrested in front of thousands on live video
  2. 2 Empty Wisbech shop earmarked for slots and bingo
  3. 3 Three derelict cottages ‘would make an ideal renovation project’
  1. 4 Hundreds go bargain hunting in the sun at first car boot since lockdown
  2. 5 100 mile charity walk inspired by mum's breast cancer recovery
  3. 6 Ex-glider pilot and education pioneer dies
  4. 7 Room to improve as villagers fail to cope with rampant visitors
  5. 8 Dramatic drop in face-to-face GP appointments
  6. 9 Bullying and insider trader claims pile up against former deputy leader
  7. 10 Vicar's concerns over 'hugely vulnerable' rough sleepers

Ropemaker Properties is the nominee holding company of the BP Pension Fund and first submitted outline plans for the site, close to the town’s Asda store, in December 2014. 

The development will be made up of 12 one-bed flats and nine houses, and will also include affordable housing. 

Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wisbech woman threatened for not wearing mask

Woman threatened for not wearing mask describes fear for safety

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
King's Lynn police seize mums car on school run

Norfolk Police

Mum caught driving with revoked license on school run gets car seized

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The single-vehicle collision happened on Barton Road, between Wisbech and Wisbech St Mary

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man in critical condition after single-vehicle crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Cambs Fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Museum Square in Wisbech.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Five fire crews called to building blaze

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus