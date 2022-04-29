Homeless man who turned his life around ‘highlight of my week’ says MP
Homeless man who turned his life around ‘highlight of my week’ says MP
MP Steve Barclay described hearing about a man’s journey from being homeless to now managing a homeless project as “the highlight of my week”.
Mr Barclay was in Wisbech at the opening of Jubilee Place, a new project providing six new homes for the homeless.
“Twelve years ago, John Heathorn was homeless and, thanks to great work by the Ferry Project, he has since re built his life,” said Mr Barclay.
“He worked through their services from volunteering to employment and finally becoming the manager at Jubilee Place for those who are homeless.
“Joining John at the official opening to hear about his journey, and what he has achieved, was the highlight of my week.
“It will make such a difference to those facing hard times to be able to speak to John and get support knowing he understands their issues first hand.
“Thanks to everyone involved in this great scheme.”
Various charities and social enterprises have worked with Fenland Council to provide the houses at Mill Close.
The micro homes have been created a charity in workshops at Waterbeach.