'Wide range of people' will benefit from village homes, say developers

Daniel Mason

Published: 1:01 PM December 3, 2021
Updated: 1:08 PM December 3, 2021
Plans for 63 affordable homes in Elm, Cambridgeshire

Plans are being finalised for joint applicants Bowsall Developments Ltd and Longhurst Group for 63 affordable homes in Elm. - Credit: Hourigan Connolly

Plans to build 63 affordable village homes for “a wide range of people” are being finalised. 

Bowsall Developments Limited and Longhurst Group want to build the homes on land off Gosmoor Lane in Elm, ranging from one-bedroom flats to four-bedroom houses. 

In the proposals, submitted by Hourigan Connolly on behalf of the applicants, 26 houses will be made shared ownership and the remaining 37 will be “affordable rent”. 

Four of the homes will also be made “specialist properties” for wheelchair access, including ground floor bedrooms.

Hourigan Connolly said the plans “will appeal to a wide range of people” and that “separation distances between existing and proposed homes will meet Fenland Council’s space requirements”. 

A “large area of public open space” is also included in the plans, as well as full parking provision and discussions are ongoing to install safe vehicular access. 

Residents can have their say on the proposals by December 7 ahead of a full planning application to be submitted to Fenland District Council. 

You can comment by emailing: feedback@houriganconnolly.com using ‘Gosmoor Lane’ as the subject, or visit: https://www.houriganconnolly.com/gosmoorlane/.  

You can also post your views to: Gosmoor Lane Consultation, Hourigan Connolly, We Work, 1 St Peters Square, Manchester, M2 3DE. 

Hourigan Connolly say its clients include national and regional housebuilders as well as industrial developers and retail operators. 

It has “a well-established track record of obtaining planning permission” for proposals from single homes to “many hundreds of homes”. 

