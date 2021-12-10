From left: Dan Horn Fenland Council’s head of housing and neighbourhood services; Cllr Sam Hoy, Andy Gipp, director of corporate services at Cross Keys Homes (CKH); Matthew Fisher; Gary Norman, director of new business development at CKH; Cllr Chris Boden, Fenland Council leader; Patrick Burke, director of Burmor Construction director and Gemma Reeves, new business project manager at CKH. - Credit: Cross Keys Homes

A couple say they “couldn’t be happier” after being handed the keys to one of 27 new village homes.

Matthew Fisher and his partner Sam Franklin moved into one of the three-bedroom shared ownership homes at the Grove Gardens development in Elm.

“It’s so peaceful and quiet and it’s great to finally be able to have a home of our own together,” Matthew said.

“We couldn’t be happier with our new home.”

The development, part of Cross Keys Homes, has provided 13 affordable rented and 14 shared ownership homes thanks to grant funding of over £1.1m by Homes England.

Cross Keys Homes has received support from Burmor Construction and Fenland Council with building Grove Gardens, one of several sites the company has built in recent months.

Councillor Sam Hoy, portfolio holder for housing at Fenland Council, said: “These new homes are an excellent example of partnership working to provide more affordable homes which are much-needed within our district.

“I am sure the new residents in Elm will enjoy their new homes for years to come and I look forward to seeing more developments like this in the coming years.”

Cross Keys Homes said it is developing other sites in the eastern region.

Claire Higgins, chief executive at Cross Keys Homes, said: “With the high cost of home ownership and many in private rented properties struggling to pay for their home, affordable homes are needed more than ever before.

“This scheme will hopefully be one of many we complete in Fenland over the coming years.”

Patrick Burke, director at Burmor Construction, added: “We are pleased to have completed another quality housing project and hope the residents will enjoy living in the new properties we have built.”

The scheme follows proposals to build 63 affordable homes in Elm.

Bowsall Developments Limited and Longhurst Group want to build the homes on land off Gosmoor Lane, ranging from one-bedroom flats to four-bedroom houses.

In the proposals, submitted by Hourigan Connolly on behalf of the applicants, 26 houses will be made shared ownership and the remaining 37 will be “affordable rent”.

Hourigan Connolly said the plans “will appeal to a wide range of people”.