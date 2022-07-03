View from Bridge Street showing former post office which a developer wants to convert to 34 flats and two commercial units. - Credit: Goggle

Thirty-four, one-bedroomed flats could be created from the former post office and telephone exchange in Wisbech.

The building at 1-3 Bridge Street/Alexandra Road would be converted to allow for two commercial units at ground floor level.

The application, now before Fenland Council from a Luton based company, says the site comprises separate but linked buildings.

The former Post Office building which dates to the 19th century has a three-storey frontage to Bridge Street and side elevation facing Post Office Lane which lies to the east.

The post office was built in 1887 in 'French, mediaeval domestic style' in red brick with limestone dressings and slate roof.

The former telephone exchange building dates from the 1970s and comprises a four-storey building with frontage to Post Office Lane and Alexandra Road which lies to the south of Bridge Street.

The site lies within the Wisbech Conservation Area; the former post office building is Grade II Listed.

A full structural assessment is promised prior to any demolition / removal of walls.