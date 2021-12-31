Gallery

House prices are continuing to rise in the UK with the average property now costing around £255,000 according to Nationwide, but here’s 10 places to live in Wisbech for £65,000 or less.

1. £45,000 – North End, Wisbech

This ground floor flat in North End, Wisbech, is up for sale for £45,000. - Credit: Rightmove

A ground floor flat that’s close to the town centre and amenities. It offers a lounge/bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.

There’s no upward chain with this property and is an ideal buy to let investment.

The property was added to Rightmove in August and is up for sale with Maxey Grounds.

2. £50,000 – North End, Wisbech

This ground floor flat in North End, Wisbech, is up for sale for £50,000. - Credit: Rightmove

A ground floor flat offering a lounge, kitchen, bedroom and shower room.

It’s close to the town centre and amenities, has no upward chain and is ideal for a buy to let investment.

The property was added to Rightmove in August and is up for sale with Maxey Grounds.

3. £52,500 – Norfolk Street, Wisbech

This first floor flat in Norfolk Street, Wisbech, is up for sale for £52,500. - Credit: Rightmove

An ideal property for first time buyers, this one bedroom first floor flat is located right in the town centre of Wisbech and is close to a number of amenities.

The property is also a perfect investment opportunity.

The property was added to Rightmove in January and is up for sale with Maxey Grounds.

4. £55,000 – West Parade, Wisbech

This first floor apartment in West Parade, Wisbech, is up for sale for £55,000. - Credit: Rightmove

Calling all investors and first-time buyers, this first floor apartment is situated just a short walk from the town centre and overlooks the river Nene.

The property comprises an entrance hall, lounge/kitchen, double bedroom and a bathroom.

The apartment also has no onward chain.

The property was added to Rightmove in February 2018 and is up for sale with William H. Brown.

5. £60,000 – Staithe Road, Wisbech

This first floor flat in Staithe Road, Wisbech, is up for sale for £60,000. - Credit: Rightmove / Haart Wisbech

Offered with no onward chain, this one bedroom, first floor flat would make a great investment, whether that be for an investor or a first-time buyer.

The property benefits from spacious rooms such as a hallway, inner hall, bedroom and bathroom.

It also has an open plan lounge/kitchen as well as having a private entrance way.

The property was reduced on Rightmove in November 2020 by haart, Wisbech.

6. £60,000 – Staithe Road, Wisbech

This ground floor flat in Staithe Road, Wisbech, is up for sale for £60,000. - Credit: Rightmove / Haart Wisbech

Having undergone recent renovation works, this ground floor, one bedroom flat is perfect for first-time buyers or even an investor.

Offered with no onward chain, this refurbished property has a modern kitchen and a spacious bathroom.

Situated in a popular town location, it’s an ideal investment to make.

The property was added to Rightmove in January and is up for sale with haart, Wisbech.

7. £60,000 – Nene Quay, Wisbech

This first floor apartment in Nene Quay, Wisbech, is up for sale for £60,000. - Credit: Rightmove

Marketed as one ‘not to miss’, is this well-proportioned first floor apartment that’s up for sale by online auction.

Internally, the property offers two bedrooms, an open plan lounge/kitchen/diner area and a modern family bathroom.

Outside offers scenic views of the river and communal parking.

The property was added to Rightmove in November and is up for auction with Pattinson Estate Agents.

8. £65,000 – Turnpike Court, Norwich Road, Wisbech

This first floor flat in Turnpike Court, Norwich Road, Wisbech, is up for sale for £65,000. - Credit: Rightmove

Set within an impressive Victorian period building, this furnished first floor flat benefits from UPVC sealed unit double glazing, communal parking and gardens.

Offered for sale with no upward chain, this ideal first home has an open plan living/kitchen area, a double bedroom and a shower room.

The property was added to Rightmove in July and is up for sale with Valiant Properties Ltd, Wisbech.

9. £65,000 – Albion Granary, Nene Quay, Wisbech

This ground floor flat in Albion Granary, Nene Quay, Wisbech, is up for sale for £65,000. - Credit: Rightmove / Haart Wisbech

A location, location, location. Stop what you’re doing and take a look at this fantastic opportunity to live within walking distance of Wisbech town centre and all of its amenities.

This two-bedroom ground floor apartment has so much to offer including two great sized bedrooms, a bathroom and a bright and spacious open plan kitchen/lounge area.

This is one waiting to be snapped up so get in touch with the agents now to avoid disappointment!

The property was reduced on Rightmove in October by haart, Wisbech.

10. £65,000 – Staithe Road, Wisbech

This ground floor flat in Staithe Road, Wisbech, is up for sale for £65,000. - Credit: Rightmove

Available to the market with no onward chain, this modern ground floor flat could make a great first home or as a buy to let.

The property benefits from an open plan lounge/kitchen, one bedroom and communal parking.

It’s situated nicely within walking distance of many amenities and has potential to improve with some work.

The property was reduced on Rightmove in July by Aspire Homes, Wisbech.

Please note: All prices mentioned are correct at the time of writing.