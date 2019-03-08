Advanced search

Industrial yard in Gorefield to be transformed with 14 houses

PUBLISHED: 15:49 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 08 November 2019

Industrial yard in Back Road, Gorefield, to be transformed with 14 houses. Pictured is Back Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Industrial outbuildings in Gorefield will be demolished to make way for 14 houses.

Dennicks Yard, in Back Road, will see the properties built on the "dilapidated" brownfield site.

Four of the houses are set to be social rented.

One tree will also be removed due to it "not being in good health".

The application was agreed by all councillors on Fenland District Council's planning committee on Wednesday November 6.

However, Cllr Will Sutton raised his concerns about the demolition costs.

He said: "I think the costs will be high on a site like this but I am happy to approve it if it improves it."

Chairman, Cllr David Connor, added: "It is a dilapidated site and something needs to be done with it.

"I think it is under developed but it will good to see some use come from it."

A full consultation was undertaken for bio-diversity studies.

Gorefield Parish Council also supported the application.

