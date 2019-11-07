Advanced search

'I don't know where we would be without amazing care and support' - children's treatment inspires hospital fundraiser

07 November, 2019 - 16:31
A family from near Wisbech raised £2,500 to buy toys and equipment for hospitals. Picture: Dominic Bareham

Archant

A family from near Wisbech raised £2,500 to buy toys and equipment for hospitals after being inspired by the care provided to siblings who were seriously ill.

Stanley and Nancy Daisley, from Tilney All Saints, aged seven and three, both spent time at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn, while receiving treatment for Type 1 Diabetes and a rare kidney disorder.

Stanley became poorly and was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in November 2018, being treated in A&E before spending time on Rudham ward before returning home.

Then three weeks later, Nancy went down with the extremely rare MPGN, which caused her kidneys to stop working.

She was transferred to Nottingham Hospital for specialist care, where she was treated with high dose steroids and lots of medications.

She then needed up to 10 hours each day of back-to-back treatments, including kidney dialysis and plasma exchange and chemotherapy to help her condition improve.

At one point, Nancy was so poorly that the medical teams would not predict her outcome and worked tirelessly day and night to try and stabilise her.

Mum Lisa said: "Nancy is now in remission and doing very well and Stanley does not let having Type 1 Diabetes affect how he lives his life.

"I don't know where we would be without the care and support of the amazing staff at both hospitals, we would be lost without them, they are all fantastic.

"When Nancy first arrived in hospital, she had such a fear of anyone with a nurse uniform, but now she comes in and sees them and she's fine with receiving treatment and relaxed in their presence."

Auntie and uncle, Lisa and Gareth Todd, decided to raise money for the children's wards in recognition of the support provided by the medical teams.

The couple set up a Go Fund Me page for a tandem bungee jump they did in Birmingham on April 28, which raised £1,570.

The remainder of the donations were raised at an annual presentation event at Stanley's football club, Terrington Tigers.

