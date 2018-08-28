Advanced search

Horse rider taken to hospital by air ambulance in March

PUBLISHED: 14:41 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:54 27 December 2018

East Anglian Air Ambulance at the scene of an incident in March today (December 27). Picture(s): HARRY RUTTER

A woman in her 50s has been flown to hospital by air ambulance after she fell from her horse in March.

The incident happened in City Road near West End Park just after 12.15pm.

The woman was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital.

Police and paramedics are still on the scene.

A spokesperson from the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12.16pm with reports of an injured horse rider in City Road, March.

“We sent one ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“A woman in her 50s was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital by air ambulance for further treatment.”

