Popular Wisbech woman Jade Farm returns with scary Halloween house for Macmillan Cancer Support

Jade Farm's spooky Halloween-themed home on Jeffery Avenue in Wisbech returns where she hopes to raise lots of money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

A popular Wisbech woman - who made a name for herself after building a near mile-long loom band ball - is back to raise charity cash at her Halloween decorated home this month.

Jade Farm is raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support this Halloween by selling hot dogs at her spooky home decorated with inflatables, skeletons and other scary decorations.

In previous years, the 27-year-old, who was born with a rare genetic disorder that affects her sight, raised more than £880 for the cancer charity when she and her niece Beau Morgan made a giant loom band ball.

Jade's mother said that she "just lends a hand" and Jade "runs it all". She said: "It's important for her to be someone. It's something she's good at and she finds enjoyment out of raising money for charity."

On Thursday, October 31, Jade will welcome members of the public to her Jeffery Avenue home decked with Halloween-themed decorations, including a large Nightmare before Christmas inflatable seen previously.

The event will run on Halloween from 3-8.30pm, with hot dogs and bags of sweets being served. Jade is asking for small donations and she says that "everyone is welcome".

Jade's mother added: "She's [Jade] quite popular in the town, I think that's due to social media. She's put out pleas for lots of Halloween decorations. A large percentage of the stuff we have on display was donated.

"After Jade campaigned online one lady, who was on holiday in America, brought back loads of decorations for her. She didn't charge anything for them, she just let her have them.

"I think it's good because although she is unemployed, she's not just say at home. We have found something she is good at and one day she hopes to find employment from fundraising."

This is the third year the family have decorated their home for Halloween and in previous years, they have served more than 100 hot dogs. Jade's mum says she hopes they don't have "too many people".

In previous years, Jade says that the next event would be "bigger and better" and that the home is going to look "a little different".

