Advanced search

Night of violence as man injures his wife and daughter, smashes up the family home and takes a shovel to the living room window

PUBLISHED: 17:15 09 October 2019

Liam George has been jailed for 19 months following an attack on his wife and daughter at their Wisbech home. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Liam George has been jailed for 19 months following an attack on his wife and daughter at their Wisbech home. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Archant

A Wisbech man injured his wife and daughter with broken glass, smashed up the family TV and broke the living room window with a shovel.

The violent rampage was interpreted when Liam George went out but continued 15 minutes later when he returned to find his terrified wife had bolted the door and broke his way.

Only later, a court heard, did George realise what he had done and fled in his wife's car, even though he was disqualified from driving and had no insurance.

The night of horror was spelt out before a crown court judge last month when the case was adjourned for reports.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday, George, 46, was jailed for a total of 19 months.

The court had been told how he had injured his wife and daughter with a piece of glass during an aggressive outburst at their home has been jailed.

George, 46, became agitated and angry after his wife and 17-year-old daughter returned to their Wisbech home on the evening of Sunday August 18.

They retreated to the daughter's bedroom and George punched the door before going downstairs and smashing the TV and several picture frames.

George left the house in Kooreman Avenue and returned about 15 minutes later to find he had been locked out.

You may also want to watch:

He responded by smashing the living room window with a shovel, causing the glass to shatter, before climbing through the hole.

He then picked up a piece of glass and threatened to harm himself before waving his arms around, leaving his wife and daughter with cuts.

After realising what he had done, he walked out, took his wife's car and drove off, despite being disqualified from driving and having no insurance.

When he returned home, police had arrived and he became abusive during arrest.

On September 17, he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent, criminal damage, obstructing a police officer, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

DC Paddy Reeve said: "This was a violent outburst in the presence of his teenage daughter who must have been terrified.

"This type of aggressive behaviour is totally unacceptable and I hope today's sentencing brings the victims closure."

We would strongly urge anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247. For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse

Most Read

Fen floods! Dramatic pictures and videos show flash floods in Wisbech after just 20 minutes of heavy rain

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Pictures: Pawel Gabryelewicz

Boat owner furious at Wisbech yacht harbour security after squatters break in and steal up to £2,000 worth of equipment

Wisbech yacht harbour, scene of recent break-ins. Fenland Council that runs the harbour has promised to step up security. Picture; WISBECH YACHT HARBOUR

Large ride-on lawn mowers worth nearly £30,000 stolen as thieves ‘force open’ gate at Fenland property

Two lawn mowers worth almost �30,000 have been stolen from a home near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Google Maps/@FenCops

‘It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned’ says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village

This happened about 10.45am on Tuesday October 8, south of the cross roads on New Road, Haddenham. No-one was hurt but the road was closed for removal. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Drug driver takes police on 40 minute Transit chase ignoring police lights, sirens, striking a kerb, mounting a verge and pounding through no entry signs

Jake Smith, who led police on a 40-minute chase through Wisbech and March and was later found to be high on drugs, has been jailed. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fen floods! Dramatic pictures and videos show flash floods in Wisbech after just 20 minutes of heavy rain

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Pictures: Pawel Gabryelewicz

Boat owner furious at Wisbech yacht harbour security after squatters break in and steal up to £2,000 worth of equipment

Wisbech yacht harbour, scene of recent break-ins. Fenland Council that runs the harbour has promised to step up security. Picture; WISBECH YACHT HARBOUR

Large ride-on lawn mowers worth nearly £30,000 stolen as thieves ‘force open’ gate at Fenland property

Two lawn mowers worth almost �30,000 have been stolen from a home near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Google Maps/@FenCops

‘It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned’ says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village

This happened about 10.45am on Tuesday October 8, south of the cross roads on New Road, Haddenham. No-one was hurt but the road was closed for removal. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Drug driver takes police on 40 minute Transit chase ignoring police lights, sirens, striking a kerb, mounting a verge and pounding through no entry signs

Jake Smith, who led police on a 40-minute chase through Wisbech and March and was later found to be high on drugs, has been jailed. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Night of violence as man injures his wife and daughter, smashes up the family home and takes a shovel to the living room window

Liam George has been jailed for 19 months following an attack on his wife and daughter at their Wisbech home. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Fen floods! Dramatic pictures and videos show flash floods in Wisbech after just 20 minutes of heavy rain

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Pictures: Pawel Gabryelewicz

‘I’ve never had a hot drink’ - Glass of Coca-Cola every day for the past 83 years keeps Ely’s Jean, 91, in good spirits

Jean Cox (91) Drinks a Coke a Day., Home, Ely Tuesday 08 October 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

‘A legacy to be proud of’ - Doddington family raise £900 to transform hospital maternity bereavement garden

A Doddington family who raised £900 in memory of their stillborn baby have given a hospital bereavement garden a mini-makeover. Pictured is muim Amy Farquhar Picture: AMY FARQUHAR

REVIEW: Joker is a brutal and frighteningly real reflection of our divided world

Joaquin Phoenix delivers a career-best performance in Joker - a brutal and frighteningly real reflection of our divided world. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists