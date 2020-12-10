Warning to Honda car owners after ‘massive spike’ in thefts of catalytic converters

There has been a spike in catalytic converter thefts from Honda cars according to a motor trade worker. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

A motor trade expert has warned of a “massive spike” in catalytic converter thefts from Honda cars following an incident in the Fens.

One Honda owner from Emneth near Wisbech was the latest victim of a spate of crimes taking place all over the country.

The Hollycroft Road resident told her neighbours that “nothing seems to be safe” and reminded them to “keep vigilant” after the theft on December 9.

They said: “Warning everybody, our catalytic converter was stolen from our car sometime during the afternoon or night.

“Keep vigilant, nothing seems to be safe in Emneth at the moment.

“We have lived here for 40 years have been burgled three times, been witnesses in a murder case and now this.

“If I didn’t love the village so much, I would think it was time to move.”

One local industry expert said: “I work in the motor trade and there has been a massive spike over the last couple of weeks of cats being cut out - all from Hondas.”

The theft comes after a number of parked cars were damaged in the village between 8am and 11.30pm on Friday, December 4.

Three cars parked in The Wroe were damaged and a window of a property was also smashed at around 10.40pm.

Police are also appealing for information after a BMW car was stolen during a burglary at The Wroe on Monday, December 7.

A property was broken into between 6.30am and 4.20pm and a set of keys were stolen which were then used to take a grey BMW 300 parked outside.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area, or anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact police via 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.