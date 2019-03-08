Homeless woman, 68, tormented by youths after sleeping rough in Wisbech for two months

Sixty-eight-year-old homeless Carol Satt who is sleeping rough on the streets of Wisbech is pleading for help to be re-homed in the area. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

A 68-year-old homeless woman who was covered in tomato sauce by youths after sleeping rough on the streets of Wisbech is pleading for help to be re-homed in the area.

Carol Satt, who has been living in the Market Place since May, has just a carrier bag with a change of clothes and a colouring book to keep her occupied.

She had been sleeping on the steps of the QD Discount store until drunken youths chucked tomato sauce over her on Sunday night.

Following the death of her sister last year, Carol claims she had to leave her care home after she couldn't afford to live there anymore.

Since then she has been offered accommodation over an hour away from Wisbech, which says would have left her "isolated".

"This is my home - I was born and raised here and dread to think about living anywhere else," she said.

"I have no surviving family, just the support of people around here who pop by and give me a warm drink or offer a shoulder to cry on.

"It is frightening at night when drunken people shout abuse when all you want to do is get some sleep.

"I have an old mobile phone, a couple of carrier bags, my colouring book, crayons and cuddly toys to keep me occupied.

"If I thought about the reality of my situation it would drive me insane so I try to occupy my mind with something else."

But things have not always been this way for Carol - throughout her working life she would take on long hours at various factories in the town.

She added: "I was always hardworking and did what I could to help the community.

"I still go to St Peters & St Paul Parish Church to gain some strength.

"I just don't think it is right that I am a pensioner and I am now just on the streets.

"Surely there must be somewhere in Wisbech I could move to."

Elaine Gillings, who alerted the Wisbech Standard to Carol's situation, said she was "appalled" to see how she was living.

"I gave her a drink and a cigarette and then she told me her age," she explained.

"Is this what we have really come to in the town by letting one our OAPs live in this way?

"It is heartbreaking."