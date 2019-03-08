Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Homeless woman, 68, tormented by youths after sleeping rough in Wisbech for two months

PUBLISHED: 15:44 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 18 July 2019

Sixty-eight-year-old homeless Carol Satt who is sleeping rough on the streets of Wisbech is pleading for help to be re-homed in the area. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Sixty-eight-year-old homeless Carol Satt who is sleeping rough on the streets of Wisbech is pleading for help to be re-homed in the area. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

A 68-year-old homeless woman who was covered in tomato sauce by youths after sleeping rough on the streets of Wisbech is pleading for help to be re-homed in the area.

Carol Satt, who has been living in the Market Place since May, has just a carrier bag with a change of clothes and a colouring book to keep her occupied.

She had been sleeping on the steps of the QD Discount store until drunken youths chucked tomato sauce over her on Sunday night.

Following the death of her sister last year, Carol claims she had to leave her care home after she couldn't afford to live there anymore.

Since then she has been offered accommodation over an hour away from Wisbech, which says would have left her "isolated".

"This is my home - I was born and raised here and dread to think about living anywhere else," she said.

"I have no surviving family, just the support of people around here who pop by and give me a warm drink or offer a shoulder to cry on.

"It is frightening at night when drunken people shout abuse when all you want to do is get some sleep.

"I have an old mobile phone, a couple of carrier bags, my colouring book, crayons and cuddly toys to keep me occupied.

"If I thought about the reality of my situation it would drive me insane so I try to occupy my mind with something else."

You may also want to watch:

But things have not always been this way for Carol - throughout her working life she would take on long hours at various factories in the town.

She added: "I was always hardworking and did what I could to help the community.

"I still go to St Peters & St Paul Parish Church to gain some strength.

"I just don't think it is right that I am a pensioner and I am now just on the streets.

"Surely there must be somewhere in Wisbech I could move to."

Elaine Gillings, who alerted the Wisbech Standard to Carol's situation, said she was "appalled" to see how she was living.

"I gave her a drink and a cigarette and then she told me her age," she explained.

"Is this what we have really come to in the town by letting one our OAPs live in this way?

"It is heartbreaking."

Most Read

Council forced to close High Street, Wisbech, whilst partial demolition of ‘structurally unsafe’ building goes ahead

Work to remove part of the remaining building at 11-12 High Street, Wisbech, will begin today, Monday, July 15, and is expected to take up to a week to complete. Picture: IAN CARTER

Homeless woman, 68, tormented by youths after sleeping rough in Wisbech for two months

Sixty-eight-year-old homeless Carol Satt who is sleeping rough on the streets of Wisbech is pleading for help to be re-homed in the area. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision in Wisbech

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision involving a car in New Bridge Lane, Wisbech, this morning (Tuesday July 16). Police officers are pictured at the scene. Picture: RHYS PETER STONLEY.

Dramatic video and photographs show major blaze sweep through farm in Wisbech St Mary as firefighters stay at the scene overnight

Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS

Man,19,in court charged with number of burglaries in Wisbech area - the suspect was caught by officers on ‘burglary patrol’ in the town

Jewellery and an Apple iPad were among the items stolen in a burglary at River Road in West Walton.

Most Read

Council forced to close High Street, Wisbech, whilst partial demolition of ‘structurally unsafe’ building goes ahead

Work to remove part of the remaining building at 11-12 High Street, Wisbech, will begin today, Monday, July 15, and is expected to take up to a week to complete. Picture: IAN CARTER

Homeless woman, 68, tormented by youths after sleeping rough in Wisbech for two months

Sixty-eight-year-old homeless Carol Satt who is sleeping rough on the streets of Wisbech is pleading for help to be re-homed in the area. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision in Wisbech

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision involving a car in New Bridge Lane, Wisbech, this morning (Tuesday July 16). Police officers are pictured at the scene. Picture: RHYS PETER STONLEY.

Dramatic video and photographs show major blaze sweep through farm in Wisbech St Mary as firefighters stay at the scene overnight

Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS

Man,19,in court charged with number of burglaries in Wisbech area - the suspect was caught by officers on ‘burglary patrol’ in the town

Jewellery and an Apple iPad were among the items stolen in a burglary at River Road in West Walton.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Mayor James Palmer clashes with county council over Kings Dyke crossing project saying he will no longer accept ‘further delay and bungling’

Mayor James Palmer (left) has been very critical of Cambridgeshire County Council over delays to Kings Cross and says he will not accept

Kier dropped from King’s Dyke, Whittlesey, crossing project and it’s back to the drawing board for county council to find someone willing to build it

Kings Dyke: The route bypasses the existing road and is reached through roundabouts at both ends of the road. At the highest point the bridge would be 9.2m above the ground (the height of the traffic would be up to an additional 2.5 metres above bridge railings. Now it is subject to more delays. Picture: ARCHANT

Three ponies die in Wisbech St Mary farm blaze

Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS

Dramatic video and photographs show major blaze sweep through farm in Wisbech St Mary as firefighters stay at the scene overnight

Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS

Work to revive Grade II listed building on High Street, Wisbech, set to finish on time

Demolition of a derelict building in Wisbech’s High Street has begun and will continue into the weekend. The process is being filmed by TV channel Quest for a new show. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists