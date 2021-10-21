Published: 11:47 AM October 21, 2021

Homeless on the streets of Wisbech -makeshift tents at Ann Carlisle memorial gardens - Credit: Kim Taylor

Across the road, the iconic North Brink in its all its glory – but turn the camera and a grimmer refection of Wisbech 2021 emerges.

Kim Taylor takes photos to promote tourism and trade for her popular Wisbech Tweet group on Facebook.

On Wednesday she posted a stunning photo of North Brink.

North Brink, Wisbech - Credit: Kim Taylor

She says it was then suggested she should have turned the camera to right.

And take photos “of the drunks and drug addicts in the Anne Carlisle memorial gardens”.

You may also want to watch:

“So today I did,” she says.

Homeless on the streets of Wisbech -makeshift tents at Ann Carlisle memorial gardens - Credit: Kim Taylor

Homeless on the streets of Wisbech -makeshift tents at Ann Carlisle memorial gardens - Credit: Kim Taylor

“What I found were nine people (most moved when I took the photo); none were drunk and none appeared to be on drugs.

“They were all homeless with broken tents and wet sleeping bags; three ladies made up the group.”

Homeless on the streets of Wisbech -makeshift tents at Ann Carlisle memorial gardens - Credit: Kim Taylor

Kim says: “All were extremely polite, would be grateful for new tents and they do get a meal each evening at 6pm from 50/50 vision.”

And she added: “Please don't walk past and pre-judge anyone; take a moment to listen to their story.

“For my sins I choose to see the good things in Wisbech, lots of beautiful buildings and decent people.

“Being negative doesn't sit well with me and on a positive note I do know of people who help these alcoholics and drug users on a daily basis and I think there but for the grace of God go I”.

Wisbech 50/50 Vision continues its nightly provision of hot food for the homeless and needy.

On Wednesday – whilst it served meals to 36 homeless guests – Morrisons supermarket made a surprise visit.

Morrisons donates to 50/50 Vision homeless - Credit: 50/50 Vision

Their community champion said: “Tonight, I visited Spike and his crew at 50/50 Vision.

“I made up 40 gift bags for his clients to enjoy. I also donated lots of food so his lovely team can cook up lots on yummy meals.

Wednesday night at 50/50 Vision - Credit: 50/50 Vision

“The guys at 50/50 are so lovely I’m so glad I found you and am able to donate things to you so you can help all the people you do.”

FOOTNOTE: Ann Carlisle was a former Wisbech mayor and chairman of Fenland District Council, who died aged 81 in October 2016.

Of many memories recalled after her death, was this from Cllr Jan French, one time chair of planning at Fenland Council.

“Our meetings used to be in the evenings and if they went on late, I remember Ann leaving early to ensure she was back in Wisbech by 10pm to lock the public loos,” she recalled.

“Apparently the council wanted to close them at 6pm because there was no one else to do it at 10pm. Ann wanted them to remain open so volunteered for the job.”