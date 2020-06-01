Three men ransack house before assaulting homeowner and demand cash with weapons

A father assaulted in his home after three men broke through the door and demanded cash was spared further injury when his daughter threatened the intruders with a machete.

Police are investigating the aggravated burglary which took place at his home in Parsons Drove at around 9.30pm on May 10.

The 58-year-old escaped more serious injuries after his daughter, Allen Sasha, intervened before the intruders fled.

“I ran down the stairs with a machete and told them to stop attacking him; they did,” she said.

She said: “Three men broke into our house and began to attack my dad who has many underlying health conditions.

“They ran around our home smashing things, going upstairs and even attempted to go into the bedroom where my five-year-old sleeps. I had to tell them to get out of there.”

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “At about 9.30pm, three men forced entry to the property and assaulted one resident as he attempted to confront the burglars and prevent them from gaining access.

“Once inside, the suspects used a weapon to cause injury to the victim’s hand whilst demanding money. They made their way through the property and then left empty handed.

“Officers attended the scene and spoke to two victims inside the address. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

“Attempts have since been made to make further contact with the victims and officers continue to follow up all viable lines of enquiry that could lead to identifying the suspects, including fingerprint and CCTV analysis.”

Anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 35/30664/20 or online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.