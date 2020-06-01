Advanced search

Three men ransack house before assaulting homeowner and demand cash with weapons

PUBLISHED: 16:59 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 01 June 2020

Allen Sasha�s father (pictured) was assaulted during a break-in at their home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech on May 10. Picture: Supplied/Family

Allen Sasha�s father (pictured) was assaulted during a break-in at their home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech on May 10. Picture: Supplied/Family

Archant

A father assaulted in his home after three men broke through the door and demanded cash was spared further injury when his daughter threatened the intruders with a machete.

Allen Sasha�s home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/FamilyAllen Sasha�s home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Family

Police are investigating the aggravated burglary which took place at his home in Parsons Drove at around 9.30pm on May 10.

The 58-year-old escaped more serious injuries after his daughter, Allen Sasha, intervened before the intruders fled.

“I ran down the stairs with a machete and told them to stop attacking him; they did,” she said.

She said: “Three men broke into our house and began to attack my dad who has many underlying health conditions.

Allen Sasha�s father (pictured) was assaulted during a break-in at their home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech on May 10. Picture: Supplied/FamilyAllen Sasha�s father (pictured) was assaulted during a break-in at their home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech on May 10. Picture: Supplied/Family

“They ran around our home smashing things, going upstairs and even attempted to go into the bedroom where my five-year-old sleeps. I had to tell them to get out of there.”

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “At about 9.30pm, three men forced entry to the property and assaulted one resident as he attempted to confront the burglars and prevent them from gaining access.

“Once inside, the suspects used a weapon to cause injury to the victim’s hand whilst demanding money. They made their way through the property and then left empty handed.

“Officers attended the scene and spoke to two victims inside the address. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

“Attempts have since been made to make further contact with the victims and officers continue to follow up all viable lines of enquiry that could lead to identifying the suspects, including fingerprint and CCTV analysis.”

Anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 35/30664/20 or online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

H.Samuel confirms the closure of its Wisbech branch

H. Samuel has closed its branch in the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech.

Man, 30, charged after reports of assault and ‘worst case’ of drink driving

Mindaugas Kancas of Wisbech was stopped in the town on May 29 and arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: Policing Fenland

Three men ransack house before assaulting homeowner and demand cash with weapons

Allen Sasha�s father (pictured) was assaulted during a break-in at their home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech on May 10. Picture: Supplied/Family

EuroMillions jackpot winners burgled at their £4 million luxury mansion and former home of Sir Tom Jones

Dave and Angela Dawes were burgled in the �4 million luxury mansion they bought with their EuroMillions jackpot money. Image: Submitted / Knight Frank

Health care worker, head teacher and bin man among Fen lockdown heroes nominated for their random acts of kindness

To thank people who are going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic, Emneth-based cake studio and outside caterers Sweet Things Savoury are giving away three boxes of six cupcakes every week until the end of lockdown. Wisbech woman Jessie Rae, who has worked in health care for 11 years and lives with her grandad Roy Newby has nominated herself. Picture: SUPPLIED

Most Read

H.Samuel confirms the closure of its Wisbech branch

H. Samuel has closed its branch in the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech.

Man, 30, charged after reports of assault and ‘worst case’ of drink driving

Mindaugas Kancas of Wisbech was stopped in the town on May 29 and arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: Policing Fenland

Three men ransack house before assaulting homeowner and demand cash with weapons

Allen Sasha�s father (pictured) was assaulted during a break-in at their home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech on May 10. Picture: Supplied/Family

EuroMillions jackpot winners burgled at their £4 million luxury mansion and former home of Sir Tom Jones

Dave and Angela Dawes were burgled in the �4 million luxury mansion they bought with their EuroMillions jackpot money. Image: Submitted / Knight Frank

Health care worker, head teacher and bin man among Fen lockdown heroes nominated for their random acts of kindness

To thank people who are going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic, Emneth-based cake studio and outside caterers Sweet Things Savoury are giving away three boxes of six cupcakes every week until the end of lockdown. Wisbech woman Jessie Rae, who has worked in health care for 11 years and lives with her grandad Roy Newby has nominated herself. Picture: SUPPLIED

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

‘The team know what they are doing’ says Wisbech Castle management after archaeologist urges proper record keeping for all finds

Wisbech Castle: ‘These are some of the things found; some mundane some interesting dating from 250 to 100 years ago,” says the management committee. An issue has arisen over proper recording of the finds at this historic site. Picture; WISBECH CASTLE

EuroMillions jackpot winners burgled at their £4 million luxury mansion and former home of Sir Tom Jones

Dave and Angela Dawes were burgled in the �4 million luxury mansion they bought with their EuroMillions jackpot money. Image: Submitted / Knight Frank

Three men ransack house before assaulting homeowner and demand cash with weapons

Allen Sasha�s father (pictured) was assaulted during a break-in at their home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech on May 10. Picture: Supplied/Family

60 to 70 per cent of Cambs primary schools reopened to further pupils today in line with government advice

Around 60 to 70 per cent of primary schools in Cambridgeshire are thought to have reopened to further pupils today (June 1) in line with government advice. Cambridgeshire's education chief Jonathan Lewis is pictured. Picture: CCC/PA

Health care worker, head teacher and bin man among Fen lockdown heroes nominated for their random acts of kindness

To thank people who are going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic, Emneth-based cake studio and outside caterers Sweet Things Savoury are giving away three boxes of six cupcakes every week until the end of lockdown. Wisbech woman Jessie Rae, who has worked in health care for 11 years and lives with her grandad Roy Newby has nominated herself. Picture: SUPPLIED
Drive 24