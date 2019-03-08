Advanced search

Two Wisbech teachers have become specialist leaders in education

PUBLISHED: 11:01 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 03 April 2019

Holly Gladwin, a teacher at Peckover Primary School, has been designated as specialist leader in education meaning she can both offer school to school support in her specialism of maths. Picture: PECKOVER PRIMARY

Two teachers at Peckover Primary school have become specialist leaders in education for their role inspiring others in the subject of literacy and maths

Sian Pettit, a teacher at Peckover Primary School, has been designated as specialist leader in education meaning she can both offer school to school support in her specialism of literacy. Picture: PECKOVER PRIMARYSian Pettit, a teacher at Peckover Primary School, has been designated as specialist leader in education meaning she can both offer school to school support in her specialism of literacy. Picture: PECKOVER PRIMARY

Holly Gladwin and Sian Pettitt can now offer school to school support in their specialisms.

The duo are looking forward to working collaboratively with other schools in the area, sharing best practice and ideas.

Holly is Year 3 and Year 4 lead. Her specialism is in maths.

Sian is a Year 3 teacher and head of PE and PSHE. Her specialism is literacy.

Holly said: ‘I was asked to apply to become an SLE because there is a need for people who can give support for the Year 3 and 4 age phases. “Wherever you go, and whoever you are supporting, there is always something that you take away from them as well and think “I am going to try that.”

“It really is about learning from each other and maybe me guiding them in something specific that they have requested.”

She did a special course at the Brooke Weston Teaching School and an observations course at Thomas Clarkson Academy to help for the SLE role. Sian said: ‘Because of all the different experience I have had, which includes mentoring, I have had quite a lot of supportive roles and so the SLE role seems the logical next step.

“I am most looking forward to going into schools and sharing my experience, even if it is just suggesting something that they can tweak or add into their existing practice.

“They may do things that I can bring back into my own work. It is about collaboration.

“Working with children is something I always wanted to do. I love the idea that I can make a difference to so many children’s lives, inspire them and get them to believe in themselves.

“That is why I like working here as a teacher.’

Both Holly and Sian did placements at Peckover Primary as trainees and applied for jobs there, having taught at the school ever since.

They were designated as specialist leaders in education after an interview process conducted by the Brooke Weston Teaching School Alliance.

Peckover Primary School opened in 1953 and has undergone several extensions, the latest in 2011 which increased the school’s capacity.

The land on which the school was built was originally gifted by the Peckover family.

