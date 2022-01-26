Win

Disneyland Paris trip - one of the fabulous prizes being offered by Holiday With Us as part of their thank you to local carers - Credit: Disneyland

Holiday With Us – the local travel experts with branches in March, Wisbech and Spalding – is to reward carers who rose above and beyond during the Covid pandemic.

The company is offering special holidays as prizes to say a massive thankyou to both young and older carers.

Holiday With Us has teamed up with the Cambs Times/Wisbech Standard and the Spalding Voice to offer identical prizes for both.

Fenland readers of the Cambs Times/Wisbech Standard can nominate carers to win a holiday.

And Spalding Voice readers can nominate carers from South Holland.

The prizes:

Over 18 prize: A 7-night, all-inclusive holiday to Spain for 2 adults. Based on selected dates and departure points. Excludes travel insurance

Under 18 prize: A 3-night break to Disneyland Paris for 2 adults and 1 child. Includes Eurostar and park tickets. Based on selected dates and departure points. Excludes any meals and travel insurance.

Managing director Christina Fitzpatrick said: “We appreciate the exceptional work of our local carers who dedicate their time and energy to providing vital care and support to vulnerable people in our community.”

Holiday With Us says it recognises many carers put their life on hold to care for others and don't often get the recognition or credit they deserve.

“Carers – both paid and unpaid – play an essential role in our community and we believe their selfless work needs to be recognised,” says Christina.

“This is particularly so after the challenges many of them have faced with the pandemic.

“That’s why we’re giving these ones the opportunity to WIN a holiday for the chance of a well-deserved break.”

So how to enter:

Do you care for someone in our community or know of someone that does?

Are you in the Fenland or South Holland area? Whether you’re a young carer (under 18) or an adult carer, we want to hear from you!

Fill in the form here

to nominate yourself or someone else for the chance to win this fantastic giveaway.

Anyone under the age of 18 must not enter this competition or disclose to us any personal information without permission from a parent or guardian.

Holiday With Us is working alongside the Cambs Times/Wisbech Standard and the Spalding Voice to share your stories with the local community.

Entries may be selected to be published by these papers.

Entries will be judged, and winners will be selected.

There is one prize to be won for carers in the Fenland area, and one prize to be won for carers in the South Holland area.

Entries close February 28, 2022.