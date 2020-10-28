Travel agent joins town’s Christmas toy appeal to help put smiles on children’s faces

An independent travel agent in Fenland is appealing for donations to aid an annual Christmas toy appeal.

Holiday With Us, which has branches in March and Wisbech, is helping out with the Wisbech Toy Appeal this year by acting as a collection point.

They are asking local people to donate any gifts they can to support the appeal, which was launched by Paul Albutt and Annie Woods.

Wisbech manager Nikki Wright-Heard said: “We are delighted to be able to support the Wisbech Toy Appeal with its gift collection this year.

“Any gifts you would like to donate towards the appeal can be dropped off at our Wisbech office. We are open 9am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday.”

The toy appeal also aims to ensure that Father Christmas visits some of Fenland’s most disadvantaged and vulnerable children.

The appeal will be working alongside local schools and organisations to identify the children most in need.

Donations can be dropped off at the Wisbech branch of Holiday With Us in the marketplace. Gifts must be new, packaged items for children up to age 18.